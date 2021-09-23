GoPro confirms Hero 10 Black has a 20-minute recording limit in high-power, zero-airflow conditions

Shooting and sharing video has never been easier, with pros and enthusiasts alike treated to a vast array of tools to help suit their needs. However there's always a catch...

The problem with high-performance video recording, especially if you want to create longer clips, is that camera bodies can overheat and shut down altogether.

While we might expect that from larger-sensor cameras, such as full-frame mirrorless options, it seems that even action cameras like the new GoPro Hero 10 Black can also suffer from the same fate in some rare cases.

After YouTuber GadgetsBoy noted that his Hero 10 Black shut down after 20 minutes of recording at the new 5.3K 60p mode, Digital Camera World contacted GoPro for more information.

According to the action camera manufacturer, the issue is entirely to be expected and won’t hinder the creativity of the average Hero 10 owner. It said, “The HERO10 is engineered to support what we know a majority of HERO owners use the camera for: to shoot shorter clips in environments with natural airflow.”

It went on to suggest that its own research has shown that 75% of the videos captured on a GoPro are less than a minute and 10 seconds. To that end, being able to record 5.3K at 60fps for 20 minutes shouldn’t present a problem for the average user. You can also record 4K at 60fps for 25 minutes if you need a little longer.

Recording for longer is also possible in scenarios where there’s greater airflow, which will apparently improve the camera’s thermal performance beyond the 20 minute cut-off.

Analysis: Will a larger sensor cause more overheating problems?

The ability to record at the new 5.3K at 60fps is one of the new features which distinguishes the Hero 10 Black from its predecessor, the Hero 9 Black, so it’s interesting to see that there are some design limitations – even if it’s unlikely to be a problem for the majority of its owners.

It’s also interesting to note that GoPro is sticking with a smaller sensor - compared to some of its rivals - and yet still faces this problem. How the company tackles the overheating issue if it decides to step up to a larger sensor in the future will be interesting to see. While it’s true that most people don’t record long clips, if someone else can solve the problem it’ll likely be used in marketing warfare.