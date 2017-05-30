Gigabyte gives global launch-dates to its gaming laptops

We were a little surprised when Gigabyte announced it’s ultra compact Aero 15 gaming laptop a month ahead of Computex this year, but after seeing the impressive range of revamped performance gaming laptops, it makes sense to have launched it a little early.

In addition to putting forward the latest iteration of the P57 (v7) at Computex 2017, Gigabyte showcased an all new P56XT performance-focused gaming laptop. With a reasonably conservative black plastic case design and mild orange trimmings at the edge of the keyboard, this laptop is clearly focused on performance.

Fitted with an Intel Core i7 Processor, an 8GB Nvidia GTX 1070 GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, this unit will be no slouch. The 15.6 inch form factor of the new P56XT will also contain a super fast M.2 PCIe connected SSD and an optional secondary HDD with capacities up to 2TB.

This unit will also feature Intel’s new 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 connection that can carry power and 4K media. The P56XT will be released towards the end of June in Australia, Germany, France, Taiwan the UK and the US.

Cutting edge

Gigabyte also showed off the updates of its Sabre range of value gaming notebooks that included the Sabre 15, 17 and the slightly different Sabre Pro 15. The latter upgrades the GPU of the Sabre 15’s GTX 1050/Ti to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, whilst keeping the i7-770HQ CPU, M.2 PCIe SSD, DDR4 RAM and Full HD 15.6-inch wide colour gamut IPS display.

To further distinguish the slightly premium pedigree of the Sabre Pro 15 it also features a brushed black metal finish as opposed to the robust plastic featured on the regular Sabre units. The Sabre Pro 15 is expected to be made available alongside the P56XT in June.