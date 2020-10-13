Get this 27-inch LG 4K IPS monitor for just $239 at Amazon

With 4K displays getting cheaper every year, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing some fantastic 4K IPS monitors drop below $300 for Prime Day and the LG 27UL500-W 27-inch monitor is one of them, dropping down to just $299.00 over at Amazon.

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch monitor: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

This $299.99 sales price is one of the cheapest we've seen on the 27-inch LG UL500W monitor. It nearly beats last year's Black Friday discounts - an excellent result if you're in the market for a 4K UHD display. There's FreeSync baked right in with HDR 10 and SRGB 98% color gamut as well.

Whether you're buying it for gaming or just for a better video streaming experience, the LG 27UL500-W is a fantastic bargain. The 3840 x 2160p IPS display features both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, comes with Radeon FreeSync technology, and features HDR10 compatibility, making for an amazing viewing experience at a fantastic price.

