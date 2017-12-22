Get KeepVid Android VIP free, and save up to 40% on KeepVid desktop software

WonderShare has a special offer for TechRadar readers this Christmas. Until January 15, you can download KeepVid Android VIP completely free, and save up to 40% on KeepVid desktop software.

KeepVid Android is a powerful video downloading app that lets you save videos to your phone or tablet in resolutions up to 2K. It can download whole video playlists, and even convert videos to MP3 format with a single tap.

Wondershare is also offering an exclusive discount on KeepVid software for desktop, with savings of up to 40% on annual and lifetime licenses.

KeepVid Pro (was $19.95 for a one-year license, now $11.98) lets you download videos from YouTube and 10,000 other sites in almost any format, including MP4, WebM, MP3, and options optimized for iOS and Android devices. It can download videos in batches, and includes a Turbo mode for improved speeds.

KeepVid Video Converter (was $29.95 for a one-year license, now $17.98) converts videos to over 1,000 audio and video file formats, with full HD support. It also supports 3D and VR videos, and offers batch conversion to save time and effort.

KeepVid Music (was $29.95 for a one-year license, now $17.98) lets you expand your music collection by downloading music directly from videos, from over 10,000 sites. It also makes transferring music between devices effortless, helps organize your music library with automatic tagging, and offers convenient converting, burning and sharing tools.

Note that you should only download videos when you have the copyright owner's permission to do so.