SteelSeries Sentry eye tracker will have some Twitchy new tricks at CES

Tobii and SteelSeries showed off their eye-tracking Sentry gadget throughout last year, but at CES 2015 they'll introduce one of its coolest features yet.

With the help of as-yet-unnamed "popular streaming personalities" the companies will show how the SteelSeries Sentry can track the vision of players streaming their gameplay on Twitch to show viewers exactly what they're looking at.

Millions of Twitch viewers already tune in to their favorite streamers to watch how the pros play, and being able to see their eye movements overlaid on gameplay footage in real time will add another layer to the streaming experience.

The new feature will also let pro players analyze their replays on a whole new level, including statistics that show where and for how long they focused on various parts of the screen.

Possibilities

Presumably this will be possible for any game, and the companies' press release specifically references popular titles including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2 and League of Legends.

But when the Sentry eye tracker was first introduced it was used to control certain in-game features, like selecting items from a menu in World of Warcraft, and this announcement says that's still part of the gadget's core functionality.

"This is just the tip of the innovation iceberg for Sentry, and we could not be more excited to realize all the possibilities that emerge when your game knows where your eyes are looking," SteelSeries CEO Ehtisham Rabbani said in the announcement.