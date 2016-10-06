Sony and Bethesda make up to bring mod support to PlayStation 4

In a welcome turnaround, game publisher Bethesda has announced that the PlayStation 4 versions of Fallout 4 and Skyrim will soon receive mod support and will render in native 4K on the PlayStation Pro console.

It was just a month ago that gaming publisher Bethesda announced that two of its most popular games, Skyrim and Fallout 4, would not have mod support on the PlayStation 4 console.

The decision came as a result of a disagreement between Bethesda and Sony on how the mods should work and how much freedom creators could have, with Bethesda stating that if the situation changed it would provide the necessary updates.

Clearly, the situation has now changed since Bethesda has taken to its blog again to announce that PlayStation 4 owners will be able to use mods in Skyrim and Fallout 4 on their consoles after all.

The situation has been modified

In large open world games like Bethesda's, mods have long been used by PC gamers to make their own creative additions and changes to Bethesda's world that keep it fresh and interesting to play for longer.

This was once something that console gamers had to miss out on together, but when Xbox One owners received a mod support update for Fallout 4 in May this year, PlayStation owners were left out of the fun. No doubt this was galling for gamers who had long awaited console mod support and a worry for Sony, whose console was missing an attractive feature its competitor had managed to secure.

The first of the two games to receive the mod support update will be Skyrim, when a remastered version of the game is launched on October 28.

Not only will the remastered Skyrim support mods, it'll also be able to render in native 4K when played on the upcoming PlayStation 4 Pro console.

Mod support and 4K resolution will also be coming to Fallout 4, but Bethesda was less clear on when exactly this update would happen, stating only that it would begin "after work is complete on Skyrim."

To use mods on the games, players will have to use Bethesda's own Creation Kit. Downloading this will allow players to modify and create their own content for the game and, although they won't be able to upload external assets with PlayStation 4 mods, Bethesda says they will be able to use any assets that come with the game "as most mods do."

Bethesda says it is "excited" to be able to bring mod support to its PlayStation fans, adding "Modding has been an important part of our games for over 10 years."