Cross-platform play works for this popular PS4 and Xbox One game, but there's a catch

Rocket League has apparently cracked the code on pitting PS4 and Xbox One players against each other.

So we can all go home, now, right?

Not so fast. Developer Psyonix said that the final decision to make this dream a reality is up to Sony and Microsoft.

Jeremy Dunham, vice president at Psyonix, revealed in an interview with GameSpot that "technologically, everything works" when it comes to cross-platform multiplayer between the two consoles.

All that's now needed is some time to implement the system and, more importantly, to get the okay from the powers that be.

"The only thing we have to do now is sort of find out where we stand politically with everyone," said Dunham. "Then it's full steam ahead to finish the solution that we've already started."

Microsoft has opened up cross-platform play with the PlayStation 4, though Sony has yet to take the Xbox One maker up on the offer. However, it has said it's open to the idea.

Should this pan out, Rocket League would likely be the first game to allow PlayStation and Xbox owners to play together. Psyonix is also putting the finishing touches on cross-platform support for the console versions of Rocket League so they can face off against folks on a PC.

More games

Not only could cross-console play open the floodgates for other popular multiplayer games, but the merging of players also serves Psyonix's plan to keep the Rocket League community thriving.

"There's this weird psychological thing that happens with people if you let them know that their community is small, even though they're enjoying the game and playing it," said Dunham.

Having all of Rocket League's players in one pool instead of dividing it by platform would also allow the developer to provide updates en masse, such as with its upcoming basketball mode due this spring.

We're crossing our fingers in hopes that Microsoft and Sony will see eye-to-eye, for the sake of the massively popular "soc-car" game and the multiplayer titles that could soon follow.