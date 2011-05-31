Sony PSN to return in full by end of the week

Sony has announced that all PlayStation Network functionality, including access to the PlayStation Store, will be restored to the USA, UK and the rest of Europe by the end of this week.

However, the company has had to concede that some areas of Asia, including Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, will still have some services missing - it's not entirely clear what will and won't be working in those territories, with Sony saying that "Details… will be announced as they become available."

But here in the UK, we'll once again have access to the entire network, including full functionality on the PlayStation Store and the ability to make in-game purchases.

Embarrassing

Sony was forced to take the whole PSN offline in late April after hackers made their way in to the supposedly secure network and got their mitts on users' personal information and credit card details.

Sony says it has "implemented considerable security enhancements to the network infrastructure, as well as conducted testing of the payment process and commerce functions."

You'd hope so, as the Sony has also had website hacks and embarrassing password-reset faux pas to contend with during the on-going saga and customer confidence must surely be at a low.

Perhaps with the PlayStation Store back online at the end of the week users will also finally get hold of their Welcome Back gift packages, which include two free games and free trials to other Sony services.

