5 Predator movie quotes that perfectly describe Acer's insane Predator G6

Everybody knows that building your own rig is best, but sometimes it means missing out on exotic PC cases that you can't buy from the shops.

Alienware's Area 51 is one example of this, and Acer's redesigned Predator G6 is another. Making its debut at Gamescom 2015, the Taiwan-based company's latest gaming PC certainly looks the part - from its caterpillar track-like design to its menacing red trim.

We're a firm believer that it's what's inside that counts, and the Predator G6 comes packing cutting-edge components. Probably taking the system's naming convention a little too far, we've picked out a choice cut of quotes from the classic Predator movie franchise to take you through Acer's meaty machine.