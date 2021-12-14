Forget the MCU, this is the multiverse movie you need to watch

Audio player loading…

Sometimes a movie comes along that we simply don't deserve – and this multiverse-spanning romp from the directors of Swiss Army Man (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert) could be it.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is described as "an epic sci-fi/kung fu adventure" in which one woman is able to draw on the skills and knowledge of her other selves across the multiverse.

Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi) is in the lead role as "an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes," starring alongside a very dressed-down Jamie Lee Curtis (Scream, Knives Out) as well as James Hong (Blade Runner, Mulan).

The whole thing looks terrifically weird – from the martial arts combat and sudden shifts in costume to the eerie googly eyes that keeping showing up throughout the trailer.

New year, new universe.Watch the trailer for EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, an epic sci-fi/kung fu adventure from mad geniuses @Daniels and starring legends only, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. In Theaters March 25! pic.twitter.com/LHUKo2n0pmDecember 14, 2021 See more

Yeoh is perhaps the perfect casting for this film, given her experience in martial arts action movies – and her role as Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery, a woman who (spoilers ahead) dies in one universe, only to be replaced by a more sinister version of herself from another.

The multiverse is increasingly a common concept in the worlds of pop culture, thanks in part to the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU) to include many different universes existing alongside – and increasingly piercing into – the continuity of most Marvel films.

In April 2022, we're getting Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, while the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will see the Tom Holland battling a multitude of villains from different Spider-Man universes. And, of course, we're getting another animated Spide-Verse movie next year. Well, Part One at least.

But the concept of the multiverse is ripe for all sorts of other explorations beyond Marvel's interpretation of it, and we're thrilled to see some truly off-the-wall concepts making it to release with such a star-studded cast.

And given the praise for Swiss Army Man, a film in which Paul Dano converses with Daniel Radcliffe's corpse, we expect plenty of surprises here.

Everything Everywhere All At Once releases on March 25, 2022.