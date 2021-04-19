Fitbit Versa 3 down to just AU$299 on Amazon Australia ahead of Prime Day

We usually see prices like this during big sales such as Amazon Prime Day, but it looks like the international retail giant isn't waiting for its usual mid-year sale to offer Aussie shoppers some excellent deals.

Like a 25% discount on the Fitbit Versa 3. This offer sees the popular fitness wearable drop to just AU$299, saving you AU$100 on the usual retail price on all three of the colour options.

Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$399 AU$299 on Amazon (save AU$100) Not only do you get to log all your steps and workouts, the Fitbit Versa 3 also keeps tabs on your heart rate and SpO2 levels (the amount of oxygen in your blood while you sleep). Then there's the additional benefit of contactless payment, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and, more importantly, great value when you take advantage of this 25% discount on Amazon on all three models. View Deal

The Versa 3 is our pick of the best Fitbits you can currently get, and for good reason. The combination of a sleek design and plenty of fitness tools available right on your wrist is a winning one. With the addition of built-in GPS connectivity, the Versa 3 one-ups it over its predecessor, allowing you to leave your phone behind when you head outdoors for your workouts.

And being a smartwatch as well, you'll get all the notifications you need pushed through to the wearable as well. In fact, you can choose which apps send you push notifications to your wrist within the Fitbit app, so you won't be bombarded while you're working out.

There's also Fitbit Pay onboard, with most Aussie banks offering support for this contactless payment method. Then there's Amazon's Alexa there as well, to help with the little things like checking on the weather, but you do have the option to swap to Google Assistant, albeit with more limited functionality than Alexa for now.

The Versa 3 also comes equipped with a mic and speaker as well that, in theory, means you can take and receive calls on the device. However, this functionality hasn't yet been rolled out, but the hardware is at least already available for future use.