First Google Pixel 3 XL photo leak clearly shows a notch

You're looking at what may be the first Google Pixel 3 XL photo leak, and it brings good news or bad news, depending on your opinion of iPhone X-like displays.

There's clearly a notch cutout at the top of the display, according to a pair of photos posted to XDA Developers. For some the notch is bad news, but it's a plus if you want a bigger all-screen display from the Pixel 3 XL – the bezels around the Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 were certainly larger.

The front (L) and back (R) of what's said to be a Pixel 3 XL prototype (Photo Credit: XDA Developers)

Many Android phones (the LG G7 ThinQ, OnePlus 6, and Asus Zenfone 5 to name three) are following the notch trend first seen in the Essential Phone (RIP) and popularized by the iPhone X.

It's all in an effort to cram in an extra half-inch of screen space, while keeping the top speaker and front-facing camera in place.

There's enough space at the top for two front-facing cameras, as previously rumored, although we can't make out where the Pixel 3 XL puts its bottom front-facing speakers, a feature we liked on last year's phone.

Curiously, previous leaks for the normal-sized Pixel 3 show a phone with no notch whatsoever, and there may be a cheap Pixel 3 in the works with a similar look, too.

A closer look at the notch cutout (Photo Credit: XDA Developers)

Said to be a prototype

This appears to be the first leaked photo of a Pixel 3 XL; however, we've seen what may be the phone's front glass before, and it showed a very similar notch.

It should be noted that this new leak does state it's a prototype phone, and the specs splashed across the screen may be far from final.

The purported Google Pixel 3 XL prototype has just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The back shows a design and a single lens, both matching the Pixel 2 XL.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and maybe a cheap Pixel 3 later this year, likely in October – we're sure more notch-filled leaks will emerge between now and then.