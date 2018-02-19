Fire risk forces HP to recall batteries from popular laptop models in Australia

A month after HP issued a recall notice in the US and Canada, the ACCC has done the same in Australia, requesting HP laptop users to check if their device’s battery is at risk of overheating and catching fire.

The manufacturer claims that it had received eight independent reports of “overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage and one report of minor injury”.

If you happen to own any of the products listed below, your device may have shipped with one of the faulty batteries, and if you have purchased additional batteries for your laptop, these too are at risk.

In order to check if your device’s battery is at risk, HP has provided a Battery Validation Utility . If the battery is verified to be affected, HP is providing replacements at no extra cost, even if they are integrated into the laptop itself.

ProBook

HP Probook 640 G2

HP ProBook 640 G3

HP ProBook 645 G2

HP ProBook 645 G3

HP ProBook 650 G2

HP ProBook 650 G3

HP ProBook 655 G2

HP ProBook 655 G3

ZBook

HP ZBook 17 G3

HP ZBook 17 G4

HP ZBook Studio G3

Other

HP x360 310 G2

HP Pavilion x360

HP ENVY m6

HP 11 Notebook PC