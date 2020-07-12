F1 live stream: how to watch the Styrian Grand Prix online from anywhere today

Formula 1 is back for another Austrian GP today, and while we're once again whizzing over to Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, this time it's for the first ever Styrian Grand Prix. It's the second race of the delayed 2020 F1 season and all eyes are on Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton as the British star looks to kickstart his campaign - having failed to make the podium last week. Start your engines, F1 fans, as we explain how to watch F1 online and get a Styrian Grand Prix live stream no matter you are this Sunday.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will be hoping for a straight repeat of last weekend's action, however, which saw the Finnish driver take first place ahead of Ferrari wunderkind Charles Leclerc and the even more fresh-faced Lando Norris - a 20-year-old British-Belgian dual nation who races for Hamilton's old team, McClaren.

The reason for this year's Red Bull Ring double-whammy in Austria is, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic. Staging the race at the same venue means that F1 and the competition's governing body FIA can fine-tune the new health and safety protocols they'll need to have in place for the rest of the season - and in a worst case scenario, confine anything virus-related to a single location.

Can Lewis Hamilton get his bid for a record-equalling seventh Drivers' Championship back on track? Or is the torch about to be passed to a new generation of F1 stars? There's only one way to find out. Follow our guide below as we tell you how to watch F1 online today and get a Styrian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere.

How to watch an F1 live stream from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down to see who's showing today's F1 Styrian GP from Austria in your home country. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Stryian Grand Prix live stream. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK today

This year, you're pretty much out of luck when it comes to free Formula 1 coverage in the UK, as Sky has nabbed the exclusive rights to F1 for the foreseeable future. This means TV coverage of today's Styrian Grand Prix is on Sky Sports and, more specifically, its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel from 1pm BST - the second coming of the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix being scheduled to start at 2.10pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels and is great value at just £33.99 a month - you can cancel anytime, of course. Taken out today, you'll get to watch the Styrian Grand Prix live today and plenty more F1 action in July and August - as well as live Premier League football, PGA Tour golf, and lots more. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to get a FREE F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream in the US right now

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Two over-the-top streaming services in particular stand out. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE 14-day trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 but comes with over 65 channels including ESPN as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content. It's got a FREE 1-week trial going at the moment, too, so check it out. ESPN's F1 coverage starts this Sunday at 8am ET, with the Styrian Grand Prix live from around 9.10am on ESPN - that's 6.10am PT, so get your yoga mat out the night before if you're planning to watch from the West Coast. US residents out of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to watch an F1 Austrian GP live stream in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. As in the US, the Styrian Grand Prix start time is 9.10am ET / 6.10am on Sunday, July 12. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1: FREE Styrian Grand Prix live stream details for Australia

Paid-for service Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season, including this second weekend of action from Austria, with the service available to Foxtel subscribers via linear TV. However, Australians can also live stream F1 action without pay TV via great value Kayo Sports , which will give you access to Fox Sports coverage of Formula 1 without a length contract or eye-watering price. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, plus loads of European soccer, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies. But for F1 fans, the time to remember right now is 10pm AEST on Sunday, July 12 - which is when coverage of the Stryian GP goes live. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

