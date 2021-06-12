E3 2021: Rainbow Six Extraction gets a September 2021 release date

At E3 2021, Ubisoft opened its Ubisoft Forward presentation with a new look at Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction. Additionally, the game now has a release date of September 16, 2021.

Rainbow Six Extraction will also feature cross-play across all platforms, while players who have been enjoying Rainbow Six Siege will get special unlocks for both games. After confirming the release date, Ubisoft also took time to give a deep dive into the gameplay of this three-player co-op shooter, which you can check out below.

Squads have access to a wide variety of gadgets and weapons across the different Operators. Still, the alien parasite is overwhelming in strength, with different specialized types, so players have to work together carefully and use stealth in order to survive.

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Stadia.