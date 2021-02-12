Disney Plus AU will get heaps more TV shows and movies via Star this month

Disney Plus is finally getting adult TV shows and movies in several territories outside of the US, and Australia is confirmed as one of the chosen ones. This content will come under the new Star brand in 2021 – a new 'general entertainment' section that will significantly increase the remit of the service.
Rather than being offered as a separate streamer, though, Disney Plus will get a small price bump anywhere that Star launches, and the vertical will be integrated directly into the streaming app.
Star will launch on February 23, 2021 in all territories that have been announced, including Australia.
You'll be given the option to enable parental controls on the app, at which point these adult-focused TV shows and movies will be added to the content mix on the homepage as an additional 'brand' alongside Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and so on.
What does that adult content look like on Disney Plus? Basically, Star will offer the content that doesn't quite fit within Disney's family friendly brand. That includes some of Hulu's content, along with other Disney-owned brands like ABC, Disney Television Studios, FX, Touchstone, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.
It's not all adult content, then – as mentioned, Disney calls it a 'general entertainment' offering. That means everything from The Devil Wears Prada to the Alien franchise is up for grabs.
Local originals are also part of the plan for Star. The price of Disney Plus will increase to AU$11.99 per month (or AU$119.99 a year) from the current AU$8.99p/m (or $89.99 yearly) in Australia once the new Star offering becomes available on February 23, 2021. If you want to lock in the current cheaper pricing, new subscribers can still sign up for a year at that AU$89.99 rate, or if you're a current subscriber on a month-to-month plan, you can swap to an annual one at the cheaper price.
In select international markets, Star will add a huge collection to @DisneyPlus, including hit series from Disney Television Studios and FX, blockbuster films and library content from the Disney and @21CF libraries, and exclusive local original content.December 10, 2020
Star: Australian launch content list
STAR ORIGINALS (4)
Big Sky
Love, Victor
Helstrom
Solar Opposites
MOVIES (447)
12 Rounds
127 Hours
13th Warrior, The
25th Hour
27 Dresses
28 Days Later
28 Weeks Later
42 To 1
500 Days Of Summer
9 To 5
A Gift Of Miracles
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
Aftermath
Air Force One (1997)
Air Up There, The
Alamo, The (2004)
Alien
Alien Resurrection
Alien Vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Alien3
Aliens
Aliens Vs. Predator - Requiem
All About Steve
Amelia
Anna And The King
Annapolis
Another Earth
Antwone Fisher
Anywhere But Here
Arachnophobia
Armageddon
Art Of Getting By, The
A-Team, The
Babylon A.D.
Bachelor Party
Bad Company (2002)
Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed)
Bad Girls (1994)
Baggage Claim
Banger Sisters, The
Battle For The Planet Of The Apes
Battle Of The Sexes
Be Water
Beaches
Because Of Winn-Dixie
Before And After (1996)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Beloved (1998)
Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The
Best Laid Plans
Bible, The
Big Trouble
Billy Bathgate
Black Nativity
Black Swan (2010)
Blue Max, The
Book Of Life, The
Book Thief, The
Bootmen
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation ...
Boys Don't Cry
Bravados, The
Braveheart
Breakthrough
Bringing Down The House
Bringing Out The Dead
Broadcast News (Aka: Nachrichtenfieber)
Brokedown Palace
Broken Arrow (1996)
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Brothers In Exile
Bubble Boy
Bushwhacked
Butch And Sundance: The Early Days
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid
Calendar Girls
Call Of The Wild, The (2020)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Can't Buy Me Love
Casanova
Cedar Rapids
Chasing Tyson
Choke
Chronicle
Cinderella Man
Clearing, The
Cleopatra (1963)
Cocktail
Cocoon: The Return
Cold Creek Manor
Color Of Money, The
Comebacks, The
Commando (1985)
Con Air
Consenting Adults
Conviction
Corky Romano
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
Cradle Will Rock
Crazy Heart
Crazy/Beautiful
Crimson Tide
Crucible, The
Damien - Omen Ii
Dangerous Minds
Darjeeling Limited, The
Dark Water
Date Night
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Day After Tomorrow, The
Day The Earth Stood Still, The (2008)
Day The Series Stopped, The
Day Watch
Dead Poets Society
Dead Presidents
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
Deception (2008)
Deep End, The
Deep Rising
Deion's Double Play
Deja Vu
Delivery Man
Demolition
Descendants, The
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Devil Wears Prada, The
Devil's Due
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
Doc & Darryl
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Dominican Dream, The
Double Take
Down And Out In Beverly Hills
Down Periscope
Downhill
Dragonball: Evolution
Drive Me Crazy
Drop, The
Dude, Where's My Car?
Duets
East, The
Ed Wood
Eddie The Eagle
Edge, The
Edward Scissorhands
Enemy Of The State
Enough Said
Escape From The Planet Of The Apes
Ever After (Aka: Ever After: A Cinderella Story)
Evita
Fab Five, The (2011)
Face Off
Family Stone, The
Far From The Madding Crowd (2015)
Father Of The Bride
Father Of The Bride Part Ii
Fault In Our Stars, The
Favourite, The
Ferdinand
Fifth Estate, The
Firestorm (1998)
Flicka
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Flightplan
Fly, The (1986)
For The Boys
Four Falls Of Buffalo
French Connection Ii
French Connection, The
Fright Night
From Hell
G.I. Jane
Garage Days
Gone In Sixty Seconds
Good Day To Die Hard, A
Good Morning, Vietnam
Good Son, The (1993)
Good, The Bad, The Hungry, The
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Grand Budapest Hotel, The
Greatest Showman, The
Grosse Pointe Blank
Guilty As Sin
Gun Shy
Hand That Rocks The Cradle, The
He Got Game
Hello Dolly!
Help, The
Her Infidelity
Hidalgo
Hidden Figures
Hidden Life, A
Hide And Seek
High Fidelity
High Heels And Low Lifes
Hills Have Eyes 2, The
Hills Have Eyes, The
Hitchcock
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Hoffa
Holy Man
Hope Floats
Hope Springs (2003)
Hot Chick, The
Hot Shots!
Hundred-Foot Journey, The
I Hate Christian Laettner
I Heart Huckabees
I Origins
I Think I Love My Wife
In America
In Her Shoes
Independence Day
Into The Grizzly Maze
Inventing The Abbotts
Jenniferâ´S Body
Jingle All The Way
John Tucker Must Die
Johnson Family Vacation
Jojo Rabbit
Jordan Rides The Bus
Joshua
Judge Dredd
Juno
Just Married
Just Wright
Keeping Up With The Joneses
Kid Who Would Be King, The
King Arthur
Kingdom Come
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kinsey
Kissing Jessica Stein
Ladykillers, The
Last Dance (1996)
Last King Of Scotland, The
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The
Let's Be Cops
Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The
Like Mike
Little Big Men
Little Miss Sunshine
Live Free Or Die Hard
Logan
Longest Ride, The
Mad Love (1995)
Marked For Death
Marrying Man, The
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Martian, The
Mash
Max Payne
Maze Runner, The
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Medicine Man
Megan Leavey
Melinda And Melinda
Men Of Honor
Metro
Miami Rhapsody
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Mission To Mars
Mistress America
Monuments Men , The
Moonlight Mile
Morgan
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mountain Between Us, The
Mr. Popper's Penguins
Murder On The Orient Express (2017)
My Cousin Rachel (1952)
My Cousin Rachel (2017)
My Cousin Vinny
My Father The Hero
Mystery, Alaska
Nature Boy
Need For Speed
Never Been Kissed
Never Let Me Go
Newton Boys, The
Nixon
No Mas
Notes On A Scandal
Nothing To Lose
Notorious
Of Miracles And Men
Office Space
Omen, The (1976)
One Good Cop
One Hour Photo
Other Side Of The Door, The
Other Sister, The
Other Woman, The (2014)
Our Family Wedding
Out To Sea
Paper Towns
Patti Cake$
Patton
Pearl Harbor
People Like Us
Phenomenon
Phi Slama Jama
Picture Perfect (1997)
Planet Of The Apes (1968)
Pony Excess
Poseidon Adventure, The
Powder
Preacher's Wife, The
Predator 2
Predators
Pretty Woman
Primeval
Proposal, The (2009)
Quills
Quiz Show
Ramona And Beezus
Ready Or Not
Rebound
Red Tails
Renaissance Man
Revenge Of The Nerds Ii: Nerds In Paradise
Rio
Rio 2
Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes
Robin Hood (1991)
Rock, The
Romancing The Stone
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
Royal Tenenbaums, The
Ruby Sparks
Runaway Bride
Rushmore
Scarlet Letter, The
Scary Movie 4
Sea Of Shadows
Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The
Secret Agent, The
Secret Life Of Bees, The
Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, The
Sessions, The
Shadow Conspiracy
Shallow Hal
Shine (2018)
Shining Through
Sideways
Signs
Silver Streak
Simple Twist Of Fate, A
Sitter, The
Six Days, Seven Nights
Sixth Sense, The
Sleeping With The Enemy
Snake Eyes
Someone Like You
Soul Food
Sound Of My Voice
Speed
Spies In Disguise
Spy
Spy Hard
Stagecoach
Starship Troopers
Step
Stoker
Stuber
Summer Of Sam
Sunshine (2007)
Super Troopers (2002)
Super Troopers 2
Surrogates
Sweet Home Alabama
Table 19
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Taxi (2004)
Terminal Velocity
Terminator: Dark Fate
Thank You For Smoking
That Thing You Do!
The Shape Of Water
There's No Place Like Home
There's Something About Mary
This Means War
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Three Fugitives
Three Men And A Baby
Tim Richmond: To The Limit
Titan A.E.
Titanic (1997)
Tolkien
Tombstone
Tora! Tora! Tora!
Trance
Transporter 2
Transporter, The
Trapped In Paradise
Tristan & Isolde
True Identity
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Unbreakable
Under The Tuscan Sun
Underwater
Unstoppable (2010)
Up Close & Personal
Verdict, The
Veronica Guerin
Victor Frankenstein
Village, The (2004)
Viva Zapata
Volcano (1997)
Waiting To Exhale
Waitress
Waking Life
Walk The Line
Television Series (155)
Wall Street
War For The Planet Of The Apes
War Horse
War Of The Roses, The
Warlock (1959)
Watch, The (2012)
Water For Elephants
Waterboy, The
We Bought A Zoo
What Carter Lost
What's Love Got To Do With It
When A Man Loves A Woman
While You Were Sleeping
White Men Can't Jump
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Why Him?
Wild (2014)
Wild Hogs
Wilson (2017)
Win Win
Working Girl (1988)
X-Files, The
Year Of The Scab
TV SHOWS (155)
24 S1-8
10 Things I Hate About You S1 And 2
2000s, The Decade We Saw It All S1
24: Legacy S1
24: Live Another Day S9
8 Simple Rules S1 And 2
80s Greatest, The S1
90s Greatest, The S1
90s, The: The Last Great Decade? S1
9-1-1 S1 To 3
According To Jim S1 To 8
Alias S1 To 5
Alone Together S1 And 2
American Dad S1-15
American Housewife S1 To 4
Angel S1 To 5
Animal Fight Night S1 To 6
Apocalypse World War I S1
Apocalypse: The Second World War S1
Area 51: The Cia's Secret Tv Special
Army Wives S1 To 7
Astronaut Wives Club, The S1
Baby Daddy S1 To 6
Benched S1
Betrayal S1
Beyond S1 And 2
Black-Ish S1 To 5
Bless The Harts S1
Bless This Mess S1 And 2
Blood & Oil S1
Blossom S1 To 5
Bob's Burgers S1 To 9
Body Of Proof S1 To 3
Bones S1 To 9
Bordertown S1
Brickleberry S1 To 3
Brothers & Sisters S1 To 5
Bunheads S1
Buried Secrets Of Wwii S1
Burn Notice S1 To 7
Castle S1 To 8
Catch, The S1 And 2
Chance S1 And 2
Chi, The S1 And 3
Cleveland Show, The S1 To 4
Commander In Chief S1
Cougar Town S1 To 6
Dawn Of The Nazis
(Aka: Apocalypse: Hitler's Rise To Power) S1
Desperate Housewives S1 To 8
Devious Maids S1 To 4
Dirt S1 To 2
Dirty Sexy Money S1 To 2
Dollface S1 S1
Don't Trust The B--- In Apartment 23 S1 To 2
Drugs, Inc. S2, 3, 4 And 7
Eli Stone S1 And 2
Ellen S1 To 5
Emergence S1
Empire S1 To 6
Family Guy S18
Felicity S1 To 4
Finder, The S1
Firefly S1
Fix, The S1
Flashforward S1
For The People S1 And 2
Fresh Off The Boat S1 To 6
Galavant S1 And 2
Gcb S1
Genius S1 And 2
Gifted, The S1 And 2
Glades, The S1 To 4
Glee S1 To 6
Grand Hotel S1
Grandfathered S1
Greek S1 To 6
Grey's Anatomy S15, 16 And 17
Grown-Ish S1 To 3
Heroes Of The Long Road Home
With Martha Raddatz Tv Special
Hill Street Blues S1 To 7
Hitler Youth S1
Hitler's Death Squad S1
Hitler's Last Year S1
Homeland S1 To 8
Hot Zone, The S1
How I Met Your Mother S1 To 9
Inside North Korea's Dynasty S1
Inside The Ss S1
Jane By Design S1
Kevin (Probably) Saves The World S1
Kids Are Alright, The S1
Killing, The S1 To 4
Kyle Xy S1 To 4
La 92 Tv Special
Lance Tv Series
Last Man On Earth, The S1 To 4
Last Man Standing S1 To 8
Lie To Me S1 To 3
Life In Pieces S1 To 4
Locked Up Abroad (Aka: Banged Up Abroad) S 5, 6 And 10
Make It Or Break It S1 To 4
Mars (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-7) S1 And 2
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger S1 And 2
Mayor, The S1
Melissa & Joey S1 To 5
Mick, The S1 And 2
Mistresses S1 To 4
Mixed-Ish S1 S1
My Name Is Earl S1 To 4
My So-Called Life S1
My Wife And Kids S To 5
Napoleon Dynamite S1
Nazi Megastructures S1 To 6
Nazi Megastructures: America's War S5
Nazi Megastructures: Russia's War S1
New Girl S1 To 7
North Korea From The Inside With Michael Palin S1
O.J.: Made In America Tv Special
Orville, The S1 And 2
Outmatched S1
Perception S1 To 3
Prison Break S1 To 4
Prison Break Event Series S5
Private Practice S1 To 6
Quantico S1 To 3
Raising Hope S1 To 4
Raising The Bar S1 And 2
Real O'neals S1 To 2
Red Band Society S1
Resident, The S1 To 3
Resurrection S1 And 2
River, The S1
Rosewood S1 To 2
Salem S1 To 3
Samantha Who? S1 And 2
Scandal S1 To 7
Secrets & Lies S1 And 2
Single Parents S1
Sleepy Hollow S1 To 4
Son Of Zorn S1
Star (Lee Daniel's) S1 To 3
Station 19 S1-S3 S1 To 3
Stitchers S1 To 3
Stumptown S1
Trophy Wife S1
Ugly Betty S1 To 4
Ultimate Survival Wwii S1
What About Brian S1 And 2
When We Rise (8 Eps)
Whispers, The S1
White Collar S1 To 6
Wicked City S1
Witness To Disaster (Fka: Eyewitness) S1
X-Files, The S1 To 11
Young & Hungry S1 To 5
