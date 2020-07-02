Crysis remaster delayed as fans voice disappointment over leaked trailer

For years, the term "can it run Crysis?" was used as a benchmark for whether a gaming PC was beastly enough to handle the game's incredibly gorgeous, cutting-edge graphics.

So when developer Crytek announced that it would be releasing a remastered version of the first Crysis game, fans immediately started readying their graphics cards in anticipation.

Unfortunately, that enthusiasm has now come to a screeching halt, with a leaked trailer for Crysis Remastered revealing that the game doesn't look all that different from the version that's been available for the last 13 years.

"Looks like original Crysis but with the lowest settings," reads one user's comment under the video on YouTube, while several other users were quick to point out that a modded version of the original game already looks far better than what is shown in the trailer.

While it was reported just days ago that Crysis Remastered might be coming sooner than you think, the negative outcry from fans has now caused the Germany-based studio to not only confirm that the underwhelming trailer is real, but to also delay the game's release by a few weeks.

In its official statement, Crytek noted that it's "seen all the reactions – the good and the bad – and we're listening," further stating that it's "still working on a number of things in the game, as well as the storefront".

It continued, "This extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC- and console-breaking standard that you've come to expect from Crysis games."

Admittedly, we have to wonder if a few extra weeks of polish will be enough to bring the game up to snuff – particularly with a Nintendo Switch port of the game also set to release at the same time.

You can check out Crytek's full statement below.

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3July 1, 2020