Windows 7 sails past 25% market share mark

Windows 7 - on the up

Microsoft is celebrating this week, after new stats show Windows 7 is rapidly increasing its presence on the PC market.

Windows 7 has now nabbed 25 per cent of the PC market, with Windows XP slipping to 50 per cent.

The new stats are from Statscounter.com and its inevitable that Windows 7 adoption will just keep growing.

All systems are go

It's estimated that Windows 7 will reach 300 million licenses by the end of the year, having sold over 240 million back in October.

Add to this the fact that 93 per cent of all new PCs will have Windows 7 pre-installed on a whopping 93 per cent of all new PCs.

Via Neowin