Apple blocks Sony Reader app for iOS

Apple has rejected Sony's Reader app, stating that it will no longer accept applications that permit in-app purchasing.

Apple can hardly be accused of being even-handed in its decisions over which apps make it through – the Kindle for iPhone app does allow in-app purchase, of course.

But Sony's Reader app – which would largely do the same job as the Kindle App – has been given a shake of the head from the powers that be.

Update from Sony

"We would like to update everyone on the status of our Reader for iPhone mobile application," read a blog on Sony's official Reader Store website.

"We created an app that we're very excited about, which includes all the features you've come to expect from a mobile reading application – including access to your existing collection, synching with your Reader Daily Edition and purchasing new content as is possible on other mobile platforms.

"Unfortunately, with little notice, Apple changed the way it enforces its rules and this will prevent the current version of the Reader for iPhone from being available in the app store.

"We opened a dialog with Apple to see if we can come up with an equitable resolution but reached an impasse at this time.

"We're exploring other avenues to bring the Reader experience to Apple mobile devices. We know that many of you are eagerly awaiting the application and we appreciate your continued patience."

Support

It remains to be seen if Amazon's Kindle App will suddenly find its support withdrawn – and neither the company nor Apple has commented.

But it's fair to say that Apple new era of openness doesn't seem especially close at the moment.

