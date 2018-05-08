Catch Connect is offering huge discounts on its already-cheap prepaid mobile plans

After launching in February, the mobile network from budget online shopping brand Catch (the aptly-named Catch Connect) has kicked off May with an impressive initiative for new customers – some of the cheapest pre-paid plans on the market.

Catch Connect runs on the Optus network and, along with some reasonable data allowances, offers unlimited standard national talk and text on all of its currently-discounted pre-paid plans.

Across both the 30-day and 365-day pre-paid SIM-only plans, the discounts are pretty hefty. Each of the monthly plans are reduced by $10 apiece, making the cheapest offering only $5, while there’s 30% off across the board on the year-long plan, saving you up to $102.

365-day plans (30% off)

30-day plans ($10 off)

If you’re a new customer, you can score one of these bargains by purchasing before July 2 for the 365-day plans, and May 31 for the 30-day plans.