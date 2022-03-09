The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases keep your newly acquired phone as smart and as clean as the day you bought it.

But with so many options already available, how do you know where to start looking? Fortunately, we're here to help with a look at the ten best Galaxy S22 Plus cases out there right now.

Each case will at least keep your phone secure, with some also offering extra features like a kickstand, lanyard support, or simply exceptional levels of drop protection.

Whatever your taste, there's a case for you. Keep reading to see our pick of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases.

(Image credit: Speck)

1. Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Case Clear protection at all times Reasons to buy + Clear case for showing off the phone + Good drop protection + Antimicrobial protection Reasons to avoid - Not as distinctive as some

The Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Case offers a glittery effect but is otherwise clear for showing off your new phone. More importantly, it protects your phone against drops of up to 13 feet, so you're good to go with pretty much all your daily tasks.

Thin and lightweight, it promises to keep its looks too, helped by antimicrobial protection that reduces the risk of staining or bacteria. Finally, a raised bezel keeps your screen and camera lenses safe.

See the Speck Presidio Perfect Clear case here

(Image credit: Urban Armor)

2. Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar Case Superior rugged protection Reasons to buy + Strong rugged protection + Kevlar material + Extensive drop protection Reasons to avoid - A bit bulky - Not exactly stylish

Even if your life is more rugged than Bear Grylls, the Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar case will keep your phone safe. It offers five layers of protection including genuine Kevlar material. That means it can withstand up to a 20-foot drop as well as shake off pretty much every other minor blow too.

A soft impact-resistant core and protective screen surround keep your phone as good as new. A nice to hold traction grip means your phone feels good in your hands too, even if this is a fairly bulky design.

See the Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar case here

(Image credit: Casetify)

3. Casetify Impact Crush Case Stylish and quirky Reasons to buy + Decent protection + Extensive color scheme choices + Environmentally friendly Reasons to avoid - Not the most rugged

Casetify has an extensive range of Impact Crush cases and we're rather partial to the cute yet stylish Flower Power one. Whichever case you decide on, the Impact Crush range offers up to 6.6 feet of drop protection, which is fine for regular daily use.

Made from 65% recycled and plant-based materials, you're doing your bit for the environment with this case. It also offers an antimicrobial coating for added protection against bacteria.

See the Casetify Impact Crush case here

(Image credit: Tech21)

4. Tech21 Evo Tactile Case Ideal for gripping onto Reasons to buy + Tactile surface for gripping to + Good drop protection + Understated design Reasons to avoid - Understated design may not be for everyone

The Tech21 Evo Tactile is ideal for those who want to prevent a drop more than anything else. It has a great tactile and textured non-slip grip to its casing meaning you should be able to hold it without an issue.

If you do drop it, up to 16 feet of drop protection means your phone will be fine. Other features include antimicrobial technology, which is slowly becoming standard on cases, and a neat look that works well for a professional environment.

See the Tech21 Evo Tactile case here

(Image credit: OtterBox)

The OtterBox Symmetry Case comes from a dependable brand so it makes sense that OtterBox promises to handle up to three times as many drops as the military standard. It also has a silver-based additive within the case to block microbial growth.

Elsewhere, raised edges and a thin profile prove useful against drops and awkwardness, while the fact it's made from 50% recycled material is also good to see.

See the OtterBox Symmetry case here

(Image credit: Atom Studios)

6. Atom Studios Touch Silicone Case Made with the environment in mind Reasons to buy + Environmentally friendly + Durable design + Slim build Reasons to avoid - Not as rugged as some

The Atom Studios Touch Silicone Case has been designed in an environmentally friendly manner. It's made from silica, which is made from sand and more abundant than crude oil. If that’s not environmentally friendly enough, the company also promises to plant a tree for each case bought.

Elsewhere, you get decent basic drop protection along with a raised edge to protect the screen. It's all slimly designed so it looks and feels good.

See the Atom Studios Touch Silicone case here

(Image credit: Mous)

7. Mous Limitless 3.0 Aramid Fibre Phone Case Understated style Reasons to buy + Stylish designs + Decent impact protection + Sleek to hold Reasons to avoid - Not the most rugged

The Mous Limitless 3.0 looks great. Whichever option you choose, its use of fibers and textures means it looks more distinctive than a plain color scheme. It offers sturdy protection for daily use too thanks to the company's AiroShock technology.

Made in a way that feels more expensive than its price tag suggests, it has everything you need including raised top and bottom edges to protect your phone in a subtle way.

See the Mous Limitless 3.0 case here

(Image credit: OtterBox)

8. OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case Extensive protection throughout Reasons to buy + Rugged design + Easy to grip + Antimicrobial protection Reasons to avoid - Bulky design

The OtterBox Defender Series Pro is serious about protection and offers up to four times as many drops as the military standard requires. Able to withstand multiple drops, scrapes, and tumbles, it's ideally suited if you're clumsy. Fortunately, a textured grip means you're less likely to drop your phone giving you preventative protection too.

A raised edge protects your screen and camera lenses. It's a little bulky but it's worth it if you want to keep your phone safe plus there's a holster that works as a hands-free kickstand.

See the OtterBox Defender Series Pro case here

(Image credit: Caseology)

9. Caseology Parallax Case Cheap but cheerful Reasons to buy + Well priced + Simple protection + Textured grip Reasons to avoid - Too simple protection for some

The Caseology Parallax case keeps things simple and inexpensive. It offers raised bezels around the screen and camera ring, with military-grade protection keeping your phone safe during a fall.

With built-in textured TPU grips on both sides, you should be less likely to drop it anyway but it should handle most basic falls. It might not be the best option if you need something extra-rugged or tough for outdoor pursuits.

See the Caseology Parallax case here

(Image credit: Spigen)

10. Spigen Crystal Slot Case Minimalist looks Reasons to buy + Minimalist looks to show off the phone + Room for a card + Raised bezels Reasons to avoid - Built-in buttons - Less protection than some

The Spigen Crystal Slot Case keeps things simple. It offers a clear design so you can still see your nice new phone. It also has a slot to store one card safely so you may not need to carry a separate wallet.

Where it falters is its protection. It's there, but it's more suited to normal everyday use than physical activities like hiking. The raised bezel will protect you from the basics, but we don't fancy its chances on a rugged day out.

See the Spigen Crystal Slot case here