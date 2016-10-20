Back to the Future Nike sneakers just raised millions for Parkinson’s disease research

Nike is all about self-lacing shoes these days, and one limited edition in particular just did a world of good.

See, the shoemaker is raffling and auctioning off 89 pairs of self-lacing Mag sneakers fashioned after Marty McFly's kicks in Back to the Future Part II. Today, Marty himself (aka Michael J. Fox) announced proceeds from the giveaway total $6.75 million.

All the funds go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding better treatments and a cure for Parkinson's disease. Fox starred in the Back to the Future series and was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991.

The #NikeMag Draw & auctions raised $6.75M for @michaeljfoxorg – amazing. Thank you to everyone who took part.October 20, 2016

A final pair is set to be auctioned at a gala next month, according to TechCrunch, though that's not the end for Nike's self-lacing shoe ambitions.

The company recently unveiled the HyperAdapt 1.0, sleek trainers that tighten by themselves with the press of a button. They are up for preorder now, and customers can slip them on at select Nike retail locations in the US starting November 28.

Though we don't know how much HyperAdapt costs yet, they could be the beginning of a whole new era of footwear. We think Marty would approve.