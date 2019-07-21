Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Netball World Cup final 2019 from anywhere

Having caused the hosts heartache by beating England 47-45 in the semi-finals, New Zealand must now face holders Australia in the 2019 Netball World Cup final for a sixth consecutive tournament. It should be a fiercely fought final and you can watch every minute with an Australia vs New Zealand live stream.

Australia vs New Zealand - where and when The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England is the venue for today's showpiece finale of the 15th Women's Netball World Cup. The action is set to commence today at 4.45pm BST local time. So that's 1.45am AEST in Australia and 3.45am Monday morning in New Zealand.

The quick-fire format of this year's tournament means there's little time for either finalist to bask in the glory of their semi-final wins yesterday. Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua will have been thrilled by her side's comeback from 24-21 at half-time and the resilience they showed at the end to see out the match against the much fancied hosts.

Australia put in perhaps the least convincing performance of the two teams in their semi, squandering an eight-goal half-time lead as South Africa worked their way back to within one goal with four minutes remaining. The Diamonds nevertheless just about held on to reach today's gold-medal match to stay on course for a 12th crown from 15 editions of the tournament since 1963.

Despite yesterday's fright, Australia may have the psychological edge today after narrowly beating New Zealand 50-49 in their Preliminary Stage 2 clash to top Group F earlier in the tournament.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch today's match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch the game online with our 2019 Netball World Cup Final Australia vs New Zealand live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Netball World Cup final from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in the UK (where the game will be shown live on the BBC), Australia (where the final will be shown free-to-air) and New Zealand (where Sky has live broadcast rights).

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go...you'll quickly find your stream is geo-blocked. That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - is a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to live stream the Aussia Diamonds in Australia for FREE

The great news for Aussies wanting to cheer on their side is that today's final will be screened live on free-to-air Channel Nine. The showdown will also be accessible live via 9Now and the 9Now app. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to live stream the Silver Ferns in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show the 2019 Netball World Cup Final live. That means access via the Sky Go app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above if you want to watch that Sky coverage but are away from New Zealand while the World Cup is on.

Live stream Australia vs New Zealand Netball World Cup final in the UK