Asus ZenBook 13 is an incredibly light laptop that’s still power-packed

Over in Las Vegas at CES 2018, Asus has revealed a new spin on the Asus ZenBook 13, as well as a refreshed take on the firm’s Laptop X507.

The ZenBook 13 (UX331UAL) is an Ultrabook with an all-metal chassis that weighs in at just 2.17 pounds (985g), aiming to be the ‘ultimate’ in portability. That’s certainly some pretty impressive work on the weight-shedding front.

And this machine doesn’t stint on performance to do so, packing Intel’s 8th-gen Core i7 processor, backed up with 16GB of system RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Battery life is claimed to be an impressive (up to) 15 hours, and the notebook benefits from a Harman Kardon audio system, along with a neat and elegant overall design.

The new ZenBook 13 will be out at some point in the first half of this year, with pricing still to be confirmed.

Asus Laptop X507

Asus also unveiled a refresh of the (very straightforwardly named) Laptop X507, which is designed to be a solid notebook able to tackle daily computing tasks.

It still runs with (up to) an Intel Core i7 processor (Kaby Lake) but the GPU has been juiced up to a GeForce MX 110. The notebook boasts a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display with slim ‘NanoEdge’ bezels for a svelte appearance.

The Laptop X507 will also be released in the first half of this year, with pricing and availability to be announced nearer the launch.