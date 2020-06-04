Asus ROG Phone 3 may have just been spotted, and it has 12GB of RAM

Asus ROG phones are build for mobile gaming and unlike the first edition, the ROG Phone 2 had a lot of nifty tricks up its sleeve to make it a powerful all-round device that was well received. Now, the company is rumored to be introducing the Asus ROG Phone 3 in the next few months.

That new device may have just been spotted on Geekbench, and we believe the specs below to be for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

This Asus device bears a model number Asus_I003D, has Android 10 software, runs an octa-core chipset and has a mammoth 12GB of RAM.

A device with a similar model number was previously spotted on the same database with 8GB of RAM. This suggests that this new smartphone will at least be offered in two different variants, which was the same for the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Is this the Asus ROG Phone 3?

The listing also mentions the word “Kona” as the motherboard, which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. That's the chipset we've seen in a variety of top-end phones this year.

Apart from this, not much can be made out of the listings. The sheer presence of these benchmark scores hint at an imminent launch though. That may mean we're set to hear more from Asus soon.

Recently, Asus announced a partnership with Unity where it will be creating a custom plugin to offer next-level gaming experiences on its current gaming flagship ROG Phone 2. It also announced that it will be offering the same features on its next phone, but when we'll see that launch is currently unclear.