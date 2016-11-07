Apple is already heavily discounting its new 5K LG monitors

Apple appears to be attempting to reward, or placate, early adopters of its 2016 MacBook Pro by offering attractive discounts on its peripherals, including 25% off the yet-to-be-released LG UltraFine 5K monitor.

Apple revealed LG’s 4K and 5K monitors alongside its MacBook Pros, stating the displays had been designed specifically to complement the new laptops.

Despite probably being the best monitor for the new MacBook Pro (now that Apple will no longer be creating its own standalone displays) the high price point of the monitors would no doubt have given many prospective buyers pause.

To draw these hesitant consumers in, Apple is offering a huge 25% off both displays when they’re purchased through its official store. This discount brings the price of the 4K monitor from $700/£629/AU$1,010 to $524/£471/AU$857 with its 5K partner dropping from $1,300/£1,179/AU$1,890 to $974/£884/AU$1,418.

The discount is only temporary, though, and will run from now through to December 31, at which point the displays will return to their original price points.

Apple is also applying these limited-time offers to its USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 accessories and adapters in response to a consumer backlash over the new MacBook Pro’s lack of legacy-compatible ports.

To help new MacBook owners using devices with older connectors through their “transition” to “the latest technology and peripherals”, Apple has applied significant discounts on all third-party USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals it sells, as well as the prices on its own USB-C adapters and cables. The discounts vary on these items, but some of them are as high as 50%.

The discounted 4K display is already available for purchase on the Apple website, and though it won’t be available to purchase until early December, a 25% discount has already been applied to the 5K monitor.