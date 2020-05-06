Apple AirTags look set to finally be unveiled at WWDC next month

Apple's AirTags have been rumored for a long time, and it seems we may finally be about to see the location tracking hardware debut.

A trusted leaker has predicted that we'll be getting news about AirTags at Apple's WWDC software conference next month.

Jon Prosser, a tech analyst who has leaked various details about Apple's upcoming products, tweeted "WWDC" in response to someone asking about whether he has news on the upcoming product.

Prosser has correctly predicted information about the iPhone SE and Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch over the last couple of months.

WWDC doesn't usually revolve around hardware, and it's usually the event where the company unveils its upcoming software. For example, this year we're expecting to hear about iOS 14 and watchOS 7.

But it does make sense that Apple AirTags will be debuting here as the hardware is rumored to be heavily integrated with iOS and macOS.

It's expected that Apple AirTags will be similar to Tile trackers. These are small gadgets you can attach to other items and use software such as an app on your phone to locate them.

For example, it'd be useful if you had a pair attached to your keys and you're prone to losing them around your own house. Apple AirTags are rumored to use Find My iPhone-like software to track down the exact locations of the AirTag, and therefore your stuff.