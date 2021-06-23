AMD kills off support for some older GPUs – and Windows 7

AMD’s latest graphics driver brought in some cool stuff – including sending FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) support live, initially with seven games including Godfall – but it also removed support for some older graphics cards, and Windows 7 as well.

Version 21.6.1 of the Radeon Software Adrenalin driver ditches support for AMD’s R9 Fury models, and R9 300 series plus R9 200 series GPUs, plus a bunch of other cards including the Radeon HD 8500 to HD 8900 series, and HD 7700 to HD 7900 series.

This also includes corresponding mobile variants of these GPUs, and some APUs with integrated Radeon graphics, namely those which came before the Ryzen 2200G and 2400G chips.

Head here to peruse the full list of now unsupported graphics cards.

Redirecting resources

As mentioned at the outset, with version 21.6.1 support for Windows 7 has also been dropped, with Nvidia announcing the same recently, although Team Green’s support will continue for a bit longer yet, through to October 2021.

Just as with Nvidia, AMD notes that getting rid of support for the now seriously out of date version of Windows will allow it to redirect the resources that have been maintaining Windows 7, and apply them to Windows 10 instead.

Of course, at least when it comes to gamers, there are precious few left on Windows 7, as you would hope given that Microsoft dropped official support for the OS in January 2020. Going by the latest Steam hardware survey, only around 2% of gamers are still languishing on Windows 7, which is even less than the number of Mac gamers (3%).

Via Tom’s Hardware