Amazon’s premium Echo Spot smart speaker arrives in Australia next week

Amazon has today announced the Australian launch of its latest smart speaker in the Echo range. The Echo Spot will be on sale on April 26, with pre-orders already open, and carries a price tag of $199. It’s available in two colours, black and white .

Like all the other Echo devices, the Echo Spot is powered by Alexa and works the same way as the other smart speakers, including being able to control your smart home setup. The difference is the 2.5-inch screen on the front face of the tiny device.

For the launch, Amazon has teamed up with ABC News and Fox Sports to offer users video news flashes – short clips that can be watched on the display.

See Spot run

The Echo Spot is a tiny device but packs quite the punch in terms of the amount of tech it houses.

The 10.4cm x 9.7cm x 8.1cm chassis not only holds the screen in place, but also includes a front-facing camera, a 1.4-inch built-in speaker, a 3.5mm stereo port, four microphones on the top and button controls for the mics, camera and volume.

With the Echo Spot, users can make video calls, monitor live feeds of connected smart security cameras and set customisable alarm clock faces.