Amazon's cheap new Fire TV Stick Lite adds Alexa to your not-so-smart TV

Amazon has just announced a whole range of new devices, including an all-new Echo smart speaker range and a brand-new Echo Show 10 smart display. While other markets are getting more Amazon devices, like new Ring security cameras, the only other non-Echo device Australia is currently getting is a new Fire TV Stick.

Called the Fire TV Stick Lite, this new casting device is a plug-and-play solution to stream from your favourite services like Netflix and Prime Video. Just plug it into your not-so-smart TV's HDMI port and you'll get access to not just the aforementioned streaming services, but also Stan, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and YouTube, and catch-up TV apps like ABC iview, 9Now, 10play, SBS On Demand and 7Plus.

What the Fire TV Stick Lite brings is a new Alexa-powered remote that will allow you to start streaming with a simple voice command. Just press the button with the microphone icon on it and say something like "Alexa, open Netflix" or "Alexa, find Australian movies" – easy as that.

You'll also be able to use the remote to control your smart home setup through Alexa voice commands if you wish.

Amazon also claims the Fire TV Stick Lite has 50% more power than the current Fire TV Stick, and promises to open apps faster and stream quicker. The new Stick Lite is available for pre-order right now for AU$59 directly from Amazon Australia.

However, add a third-generation Echo Dot (which retails for AU$79 a pop) to your cart and you'll be able to save AU$49 on the total cost of both devices.

Fire TV Stick Lite + 3rd-gen Echo Dot | AU$89 (RRP AU$138; save AU$49) A smart speaker to help with your smart home setup plus a quick and easy way to stream your favourite shows and movies from several services all in one place, along with some savings is a good bargain in our books. You can pre-order the Fire TV Stick Lite now and it will begin shipping October 6. If you'd like to bundle and save, then just choose the option of adding the Echo Dot to your cart from the box on the right of the page and you can save AU$49 on the total cost.View Deal

Note: The Fire TV Stick Lite only gives you access to the apps of the popular streaming services. You will need to subscribe to them individually if you'd like to stream from their libraries.