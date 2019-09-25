Amazon Echo speakers get cool new displays and better sound

Amazon has upgraded its most popular smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Dot, to include an LED display that tells you the time.

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock can also display things "like the temperature or alarm times", according to the company, which announced the new model at its 2019 hardware showcase in Seattle.

In a bid to bring Alexa into the bedroom, Amazon says that "if used as an alarm clock, you can simply tap [it] to snooze your alarm for a few more minutes of sleep".

Available for preorder from today, the Alexa-powered smart speaker will cost $59.99 – while Amazon hasn't revealed global pricing and availability yet, this works out at around £50 / AU$90.

(Image credit: Future)

A new sound for the Echo

Meanwhile, the Amazon Echo has been gifted an all-new sound system, which will hopefully improve upon the somewhat lacking audio performance of its predecessor.

The new Amazon Echo (2019) now boasts "the same audio architecture as Echo Plus, including neodymium drivers, 3-inch woofer and increased back volume so the bass feels stronger, and the mids and highs are clearer", according to Amazon.

Aside from looking a little chunkier, the Amazon Echo (2019) doesn't look particularly different from the previous Echo model, still sporting that wraparound fabric grille – however, it will come in a new color, which Amazon has dubbed 'Twilight Blue'.

(Image credit: Future)

Studio sound quality

There's a new kid on the block, too: the Amazon Echo Studio, which the company says is "the most innovative speaker we’ve ever built".

According to Amazon, its the "first smart speaker that brings 3D audio from Dolby Atmos right into your living room" – whether the Studio will deliver true Dolby Atmos surround sound, or will provide an approximation of it, is unclear at this stage.

The new smart speaker uses "built-in Alexa microphones" to "automatically calibrate and model the room around you" – so, it should sound fantastic no matter where you have it in the home.

There's no word on price or availability for the Amazon Echo Studio yet, but we'll be sure to update this article as soon as we find out.