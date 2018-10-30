MacBook Pro 15-inch with AMD Radeon Pro Vega graphics are coming soon

The new MacBook Air , iPad Pro and Mac mini might have been the focus of Apple Event today, but one other thing we’re excited to see is new MacBook Pros featuring AMD Vega graphics.

The MacBook Pro 15-inch specifically will gain new Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20 discrete graphics options in late November. These new GPU configuration options will replace the older Radeon Pro 500-series graphics to deliver 60% faster better performance according to Apple.

AMD details its Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20 GPUs will feature up to 20 compute units and 2nd generation HBM2 memory. The component maker also promises users will see world-class HD gaming, responsive 3D rendering and blazingly fast video/photo editing.

Considering how impressive AMD’s Vega integrated graphics have been in Intel Kaby Lake G-powered systems like the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the Intel Hades Canyon NUC , we have high hopes for what these GPUs can do as a discrete graphics solution.

The MacBook Pro 15-inch won’t be the first of many laptops to receive Radeon Pro Vega graphics. AMD plans to implement its new Radeon Pro Vega graphics into many thin-and-light laptops who want a truly capable mobile workstation and portable PC gaming machine.

Unfortunately, Apple has yet to announce how these new Radeon Pro Vega graphics will affect pricing. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the company refreshes the Apple Store again.