Villarreal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Champions League semi-final online and on TV, team news

Villarreal have a two-goal deficit to overcome tonight as Liverpool enter El Madrigal for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. Unai Emery's men have developed a reputation as giant-killers, but the Reds never allowed them to get going last week. The only positive for Villarreal is that they're only 2-0 down. Can they find a crack in Liverpool's armour at Estadio de la Cerámica? Follow our guide on how to watch a Villarreal vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere.

The team news is in, and there's both good and very bad news for Villarreal. Raúl Albiol and Gerard Moreno were major injury doubts but are fit enough to make the starting lineup. However, Villarreal's top scorer and talisman Arnaut Danjuma has been ruled out with a foot injury and doesn't even make the bench.

Liverpool have the luxury of a full-strength squad, and start with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Diogo Jota as their front three. Naby Keïta and Thiago Alcântara start in a forward-thinking midfield that lays bare Jürgen Klopp's intentions for this evening's game.

US fans can watch Villarreal vs Liverpool with a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus. US subscribers abroad should use a VPN to tune in. Those in the UK will need BT Sport.

Villarreal vs Liverpool live stream Date: Tuesday, May 3 Kick-off time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) / Stan Sport FREE trial (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Almost all of the first leg was played in and around the Villarreal 18-yard box, and for 50 minutes Gerónimo Rulli stood strong. But the Yellow Submarine eventually sunk under wave after wave of Liverpool pressure.

Jordan Henderson's attempted cross ricocheted off Pervis Estupiñán and looped agonizingly over the head of the Argentine keeper, before Sadio Mané finished off a slick move two minutes later.

At that point it looked like things would get ugly for Villarreal, who managed no efforts on target, but they dug in and aren't out of the tie yet. They've not lost at home in more than five months, but with Danjuma out of action and Liverpool in the form they're in, it's going to take something truly special to turn this tie around.

Here's how to watch a Villarreal vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Watch Villarreal vs Liverpool: live stream Champions League soccer for free without cable

You can live stream Villarreal vs Liverpool on Paramount Plus, which shows every Champions League fixture this season. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch Villarreal vs Liverpool without paying a cent. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including EPL soccer. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Villarreal vs Liverpool in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for a Villarreal vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match either on TV or online in the UK. Villarreal vs Liverpool is being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Villarreal vs Liverpool: live stream in Canada

The Villarreal vs Liverpool game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN, which is live streaming every single game of the UCL live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Villarreal vs Liverpool: live stream the Champions League in Australia

Stan Sport is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Villarreal vs Liverpool for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Villarreal vs Liverpool in Australia is 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool in New Zealand

Spark Sport is the place to watch the Champions League in New Zealand, with Villarreal vs Liverpool scheduled to kick off at 7am NZST on Wednesday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Villarreal vs Liverpool and watch the Champions League in India