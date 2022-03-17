Valspar Championship live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online

The next leg of the PGA Tour's Florida swing sees the players head to Palm Harbor, and the Copperhead Course for what could be one of the most open Valspar Championships in the event's 22-year history.

Last weekend's weather-disrupted Players Championship looks set to result in some top players deciding to opt out of this weekend's action, opening up the field at the Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club. So read on as we explain how to watch a Valspar Championship live stream online with or without cable this week, with golf fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

Despite the potential drop outs, there's still set to be a strong line up ready to take on the 7,300 yards long, Par 71 course this weekend. Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, and Viktor Hovland are all set to play, while Xander Schauffele has confirmed he will be making his first appearance at this event.

Last year's tournament saw Sam Burns shoot a three-under-par 68 final round to edge past Keegan Bradley and win his first PGA Tour title. And the likes of Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (twice) and Charl Schwartzel have been among recent winners.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Valspar Championship live stream online, so that you won't miss a moment.

Watch every Valspar Championship session on ESPN+

The Valspar Championship 2022 on ESPN+ $6.99/m

ESPN+ is the best way to watch The Valspar Championship 2022 online, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99.

Watch The Valspar Championship 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch The Valspar Championship on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 2pm ET / 11am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday and Friday NBC is showing the action from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 7.30am ET / 4.30 am PT on Thursday, Friday, and at 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday and Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch The Valspar Championship 2022 without cable

We've already made the case for ESPN Plus as the best option for watching The Valspar Championship without cable with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. Another great option is FuboTV, a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. It costs $65 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch The Valspar Championship without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.

How to watch a Valspar Championship live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into The Valspar Championship 2022 on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of The Valspar Championship is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from March 17-20, starting at 3.30pm GMT for Rounds 1, 2, 3pm for Saturday's session and also at 3pm for the final day's play on Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

2022 The Valspar Championship live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Valspar Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 6pm AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 5pm for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the evening. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream The Valspar Championship golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: The Valspar Championship live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Valspar Championship on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Valspar Championship live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.