How to save mobile data on Android

As smartphones are getting increasingly smarter, the amount of data they pull from the internet is increasing. And while it's great that we can get instant updates about what our friends are doing no matter where we are, or get weather warnings when we're out and about, it means that some apps on our phones are taking liberal chunks out of our monthly mobile data allowances.

The fact that we're spending more time browsing the internet and streaming music and movies while on the go also means we can quickly burn through our mobile data allowance, which can lead to a nasty surprise when we get our bill at the end of the month.

Fortunately your Android device has plenty of options to help you save mobile data and ensure you don't use up your allowance of 3G or 4G internet, without turning your smartphone into an expensive brick (albeit one that can still make phone calls).

In this guide we'll show you the best tips and tricks to help you save mobile data on your Android smartphone or tablet, so you can continue to browse the web, use apps and stream media without worrying about the cost.