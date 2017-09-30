How to change your iPhone video resolution settings

If you're running any iOS since iOS 9 on anything from an iPhone 6 to the new iPhone 8 Plus, you have the ability to change what resolution the back camera records video at. A lower-quality setting can be the way to go if you're low on storage, or if you simply don't need all those extra pixels.

Alternately, if you want to really maximize your video, the only way to shoot in 4K is in the settings menu, not the camera app itself. You can do this for both slo-mo videos and standard video recordings. Making the switch is fast and easy — here's how.

Go to Settings > Camera, tap either Record Video or Record Slow-mo, and select your preferred resolution from the listed options.

Change the video resolution to make room for more videos on your phone.

Keep in mind that the higher the resolution and frame rate, the more space the finished video will take up on your iPhone. For instance:

Standard video recording

720p HD at 30fps: 40MB per minute

1080p HD at 30fps (default resolution): 60MB per minute

1080p HD at 60fps (smoother video): 90MB per minute

4K at 24fps: 135MB per minute

4K at 30fps: 170MB per minute

4K at 60fps: 400MB per minute

Slo-mo video recording