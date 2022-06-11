Le Mans live stream 2022: how to watch the 24-hour race online from anywhere

Sixty-two cars and 186 drivers will push themselves to the absolute limit at the 90th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans – the world's most famous endurance race. Toyota Gazoo Racing have dominated the event in recent years, but their World Endurance title defence is not going well. Beyond the Hypercars, there are also names to look out for including eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier and and the raciest name in Hollywood, Michael Fassbender. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Le Mans live stream from anywhere in the world.

Is the Toyota Gazoo Racing team's Le Mans stranglehold about to end? The factory has won four races in a row, but they're trailing both Alpine and Glickenhaus in the Hypercar World Endurance drivers' standings. However, with double-points up for grabs at the Circuit de la Sarthe, victory at Le Mans could change the entire complexion of the championship.

Legendary rally and F1 legends Ogier and Robert Kubica are amongst the 27-team field in the LMP2 category, and the Pole is out for redemption after an electrical issue cost him and his teammates a nailed-on class victory on the final lap of last year's race. Other drivers to keep an eye on include potential future F1 stars Pietro Fittipaldi and Jack Aitken, and Josh Pierson, who at 16 years and 117 days old will go down in history as the youngest competitor in Le Mans history.

There are seven entries in the LMGTE Pro class, while the LMGTE Am category will be contested by 23 teams, with two-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner Renger van der Zande and Fassbender the big names to keep an eye on. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Le Mans live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Le Mans live stream

There are plenty of ways to watch a FREE 2022 Le Mans live stream. In France, the the race is being shown on free-to-air streaming service France.TV (opens in new tab).

You can also live stream Le Mans for free on RTBF (opens in new tab) in Belgium, Nitro (opens in new tab) in Germany, and RTL 7 (opens in new tab) in the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Le Mans live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Le Mans from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the race, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Le Mans live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Le Mans 2022 from anywhere

Le Mans 2022 are being shown live on the Eurosport website as well as on the Discovery+ streaming service. Coverage starts at 2pm BST on Saturday afternoon, running until the end of the race on Sunday. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

How to watch Le Mans: live stream the race in Australia

(opens in new tab) Petrolheads can watch Le Mans 2022 on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream Le Mans for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. The race is set to begin at 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with the coverage rolling for 24 hours. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

