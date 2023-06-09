24 Hours of Le Mans live stream: how to watch the 2023 endurance race online from anywhere

24 Hours of Le Mans live stream

24 Hours of Le Mans is available to watch on a wide range of free channels and streams, including Quest in the UK and L'Equipe in France. If you're away from home, you can use a VPN to tap into your local coverage. A complete breakdown of free Le Mans live streams is listed below.

24 Hours of Le Mans: race preview

100 years since its inaugural outing, we're heading to the storied roads of Le Mans for the most iconic endurance race on the calendar. Teams will line up in three classes—LMGTE AM, LMP2, and the eye-wateringly fast Hypercar—and over 24 hours both man and machine will be pushed to the limit in one of motorsport's greatest spectacles.

Introduced in 2021, the Hypercar class is home to some of the fastest machines on the planet. Odds are that Toyota's GR010 Hybrid will take the win this year, having placed first and second in every race of this year's FIA World Endurance Championship, and the last two trips around Le Mans. However, motorsport is anything but predictable, so prepare for this to be a hard-fought battle.

Chief among Toyota's challengers is Ferrari, who this season has returned to the top flight of endurance racing after a 50-year hiatus. Could the centenary of the race see a shake-up on the podium? Only time will tell.

You may also notice something distinctly large and American on the track. Each year, Le Mans allows a wildcard onto the track, known as the Garage 56 car, and this year it is, of all things, a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR built by Hendrick Motorsports.

F1 champion Jenson Button, former Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will be at the wheel over the 24 hours, and preliminary testing shows the Yank muscle outpacing the daintier GTE AM machinery. Certainly something to look out for.

Ready to strap in and watch at least some of the 24 Hours of Le Mans? Read on for how to watch a Le Mans live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world.

Watch a free Le Mans live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the 2023 Le Mans for free. UK viewers can watch on Quest, available to everyone on Freeview, while those in France can tune in on L'Equipe.

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Le Mans free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch Le Mans live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, you might find that your home-language coverage isn't available where you are. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Le Mans live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Le Mans live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch a free Le Mans live stream

1. Sign up to your chosen VPN: We highly recommend ExpressVPN, but many of the best VPN services will do the job. Alternative include Surfshark, which is cheap and very effective, and NordVPN, which is well-known for being one of the most secure VPNs on the market.

2. Connect to a VPN server: Choose a server in the country where your desired stream is being broadcast. For example, to watch Le Mans on Quest, connect to a UK server.

3. Head to the live stream website. You should now be able to watch your chosen Le Mans live stream as if you were in the country.

How to watch a Le Mans live stream in the UK

Every moment of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is available to watch live on Eurosport, which you can watch via Discovery+. The race begins at 3pm BST on Saturday, and runs until 3pm on Sunday.

Discovery+ costs £6.99 a month, or £59.99 a year, and will also get you access to the French Open, snooker, tons of cycling events and much more.

Free coverage of Le Mans is available via Quest, which is airing live between 11pm and 3am BST.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Le Mans as if you were at home.

Le Mans live stream: how to watch in the US without cable

2023's 24 Hours of Le Mans isn't available for free in the US, but you'll find full coverage on MotorTrend.

The channel is available on cable, but if you've cut the cord, a cheap way of getting access is to sign up to MotorTrend Plus. It'll set you back just $4.99 for a month, or $44.99 for a year.

MotorTrend is also bundled with a couple of excellent OTT streaming service, namely FuboTV and Sling.

FuboTV: Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month

FuboTV is the sports lover's dream, with access to MotorTrend alongside ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. You can install it on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, as well as iOS, and Android. Take advantage of the generous free trial—you can cancel any time.

Sling TV: Get $10 off your first month

Sign up to Sling Orange ($40 a month), and you'll get access to MotorTrend, as well as tons of other essential networks.

How to watch Le Mans: live stream in Australia