Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

Two of tennis' biggest personalities clash in the third round of Wimbledon 2022, as Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas on No.1 Court. It's the biggest tie of the tournament so far, and it's almost a shame that they're having to meet so early in the draw. Fireworks are guaranteed, so read on as we explain how to watch a Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Kyrgios may be unseeded, but his straight-sets victory over Filip Krajinovic was so devastatingly brilliant that he's now firmly in the title conversation. The 27-year-old blew the Queen's runner-up out of the water, and his decision to pull out of the doubles demonstrates just how seriously he's taking this tournament.

Grass hasn't always brought the best out of Tsitsipas, but the 23-year-old has looked right at home in SW19 this week, and is in the midst of his best ever season on the surface. The Greek clinched his first ever grass-court title in Mallorca last week, and has only lost twice on turf this year. One of those defeats, however, came at the hands of Kyrgios at Halle.

The Aussie holds a 3-1 head-to-head record against Tsitsipas, and he's been bringing the noise all week, feeding off his own histrionics and looking all the stronger for it. But Tsitsipas is the No.4 seed for a reason. This should be brilliant, and here's how to watch a Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas will follow the match between Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet, which is expected to start no earlier than 3pm BST. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas will follow the match between Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet, which is expected to begin no earlier than 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. In other words, brace yourself for a very late night indeed. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway after Iga Swiatek's clash with and Alize Cornet, which is expected to begin no earlier than 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas is also being shown on ESPN 3, and there's a strong chance the match will be shown on ESPN too. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas set to begin after Iga Swiatek's match against Alize Cornet, which is expected to start at around 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand