How to watch the Apple October 2021 event: will new MacBooks get unleashed?

Apple has announced it is holding it's 'Unleashed' event, where it's expected to show off new MacBook Pros running on upgraded hardware, and we'll show you how to watch the Apple event live.

Apple's Unleashed event takes place on October 18, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6PM GMT / 4AM November 11 AEST, and it's looking likely that the company will show off a whole new line of MacBooks, with rumors pointing to a MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) showing. If true, this would be a big design departure from Apple's usual 13-inch MacBook Pro screen size.

These new devices are also rumored to be running on Apple's own M1X chip, a followup to its M1 chip from last year, and if the rumors are true, it could mean a big performance boost for Apple's hardware.

There's also hints that a new Mac mini could show up, and even AirPods 3 true wireless earbuds as well.

If these rumors are true, then you're not going to want to miss the event, so read on to find out how to watch the Apple October 2021 event online.

How to watch the Apple 'Unleased' event live

Apple will be hosting the One More Thing event livestream on its Apple Events website. If you visit there early, you can add the event to your calendar, and also get reminders to make sure you don't miss out.

It looks like Apple is also broadcasting the event livestream on its YouTube channel. We've embedded the video below, so you don't have to leave this page to watch.

You'll also be able to watch the event through the Apple TV app on your Apple device.

What do we expect from Apple's Unleased event?

As we mentioned earlier, we expect to see new MacBooks and maybe even new Macs running on the next iteration of Apple's own 'Apple silicon', the rumored M1X chip that's based on ARM architecture.

The reason why the rumors suggest this will be the M1X, rather than a more significant generational leap with the M2, is because it's likely that Apple is making a more powerful version of the M1 that's aimed at creative workloads, hence why the larger MacBook Pro 16-inch is rumored to get it.

There have also been rumors about a new set of true wireless headphones, the AirPods 3.

What we don't expect is anything to do with new iPhones or iPads. Apple has only just released the iPhone 13 line, so this will most likely be a Mac and MacBook focussed event.

Because of this, we'll likely get a release date for macOS 12 Monterrey, the new operating system that Macs and MacBooks will run on. Any new Mac announced at this event will come with it preinstalled, while older Macs will get a free upgrade (as long as they are compatible).