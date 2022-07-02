How to set up Discord AutoMod

Quick steps

Go to Server Settings

Activate Community Settings

Click Content Moderation Beta and enable Commonly Flagged Words

Click Custom Keyword Rule to add additional banned words

On June 16, Discord introduced a brand new moderation tool called AutoMod that can prevent harmful messages from appearing on a server. The tool works by having the moderators in a server select which words they want to ban.

AutoMod also has the ability to automatically ban people who break the rules. That said, we're going to show you how to get AutoMod and how to set it up.

Discord client (desktop or browser app)

Internet connection

Moderator, administrator, or creator permissions

Steps

Click the arrow next to the name of your Discord server.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

In the drop-down menu, select Server Settings. You will have to enable the Community settings on Discord.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Select Enable Community on the left-hand side.

on the left-hand side. Click the Get Started button in the middle of the screen to activate the Community Settings.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

A window will appear that will take you through the steps of setting up your server. Click the boxes next to 'Verified email required' and 'Scan media content from all members'.

Then click Next.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Next, you'll be given the opportunity to create a Rules and Community Updates channel.

You create your own by clicking the menu and choosing #general or letting Discord do it for you.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

For the final step, you can remove moderation privileges from other users and set notifications to Mentions by clicking the boxes next to the entries.

Check off the box next to 'I agree and understand'.

Then click Finish Setup.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Click Content Moderation Beta on the left hand menu.

on the left hand menu. Click Set Up next to Commonly Flagged words to select what words you want filtered.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Select the language you want excluded.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Then choose a response to users breaking the rules. You can either block the message or send an alert to that channel.

to users breaking the rules. You can either block the message or send an alert to that channel. Choose which users or channels are exempt from AutoMod. This is an optional step.

This is an optional step. Click Save Changes at the bottom.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

To add the words yourself, click Set Up next to Custom Keyword Rule.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Under Choose your words, enter the words or phrase you want blocked.

Choose a response afterwards . You can either block the message, send an alert to the channel, or disable user access.

. You can either block the message, send an alert to the channel, or disable user access. You can then select who and which channels can be exempt.

Click Save Changes

(Image credit: TechRadar)

If you do select Timeout user, a small window will appear.

a small window will appear. In the small window, you can change the timeout duration, from 60 seconds to a week

Once done, hit Save.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Final thoughts

The purpose of AutoMod is to help moderators manage their Discord server. It's difficult to take care of a server that has dozens, if not hundreds, of users on there, so this tool seeks to alleviate that.

And if you're interested in other Discord tools, there are many to choose from:

MEE6 is a Discord bot that you can configure to welcome users, send out notifications, or ban people from a server.

Sesh (opens in new tab) is a calendar bot that can create events for all users, send out RSVPs, and take into account the timezone.

is a calendar bot that can create events for all users, send out RSVPs, and take into account the timezone. And there's Captcha.bot which boost security to a Discord server by adding in a Captcha test.

If you want other Discord bots, it's recommended that you perform adequate research and make sure the tools you download come from a secure place.