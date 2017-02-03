How to recover files in Windows 10 with File History

By default, File History is turned off, so open the Start menu and click 'Settings'. Select ‘Update & security’ and choose ‘Backup’.

Now click ‘Add a drive’ to choose which external drive to store your backups on – this can include NAS drives or USB drives plugged into your router (just click ‘Show all network locations’ when the link appears).

You’ll also see a reference to ‘Go to Backup and Restore (Windows 7)’ – if you’ve upgraded from Window 7 and want to continue using the old backup tool from that version of Windows, click this link and jump to step 6.