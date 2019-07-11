Save $340 on the Dell UltraSharp U2718Q monitor ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you're scouring the market for a new 4K monitor, it's hard to find one that you don't need to empty your piggy bank for. Luckily, Dell is chopping a whopping $340 off the sticker price of its UltraSharp U2718Q 4K monitor before Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off.

Right now on Dell's website, you can pick up this 27-inch 4K monitor for just $399, which is a massive discount from its usual $739 price tag. Now, if you want to pick up this monitor at this price, you should act quickly, as availability is limited. Luckily, it looks like you can get the monitor for the same price on Amazon.

Check out the best gaming PCs

You'll need a beefy graphics card

Check out the best processors

The big question: is the Dell UltraSharp worth the discounted cost? For that $399 you'll get a 27-inch 4K monitor with HDR10 support brightness rated at an unimpressive 350 nits, which isn't the best HDR support in the world. But at this price, any HDR support at all is worth it.

The monitor also features a USB 3.0 hub, which is useful if you have a ton of accessories and peripherals you need to hook up to your PC and don't want to wrestle around with a massive tower – or take up the limited ports on your laptop.

And, it also has a very professional design, so if you're looking to pick up a 4K monitor for work, you won't feel ashamed to rock the Dell UltraSharp U2718Q on your desk. And, with just around 5ms of latency, it should make for an excellent gaming monitor, too.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell UltraSharp U2718Q | $739 $399 at Dell

The Dell UltraSharp U2718Q is an Ultra HD monitor with thin bezels and a professional design. Plus, its inclusion of HDR10 should be a huge bonus for any PC gamers out there. The massive $340 discount should help, too. View Deal