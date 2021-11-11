Apple AirPods Black Friday deals 2021: best early sales in Australia

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new set of Apple AirPods, whether it's the 2019 (2nd gen) model or the very premium AirPods Max over-ear headphones. The good news is that you don't necessarily need to wait till the official Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals to arrive because it's possible to find Apple's very popular true wireless headphones for less at some retailers pretty much throughout the year.

That said, the biggest discounts are going to be when Black Friday officially kicks off, of course, so our advice would be to hold on to your hard-earned money until November 26.

That's the date for the start of this year's Black Friday sale. But to help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this guide with all the best early Apple AirPods Black Friday deals.

Amazon Australia is already leading the charge, thanks to discounts on the recently opened official Apple Store on the shopping site. In fact, other than the latest 2021 Apple AirPods 3, all the other models are currently discounted.

We're not restricting ourselves to just Amazon though. We'll keep this page updated with all the top offers from Aussie retailers, including links to retailers who do stock the iconic 'buds whether they're discounted or not.

Apple AirPods (2019) deals

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | AU$219 AU$186 on Amazon (save AU$33) Apple officially dropped the price of its 2019 AirPods to AU$219 a pop as soon as the 3rd-gen 'buds arrived on the scene. From the listed price on Amazon, it looks like the online retailer didn't get the memo, but AU$186 is still a pretty good price at the moment. Note that this not the version with the wireless charging case. If you are after the one with the wireless charging case, it's discounted to AU$269 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2019) Apple AirPods (2019) | AU$219 AU$189 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$30) If you find the stock at Amazon is all gone, then for three dollars more you can grab the 2nd-gen AirPods from JB Hi-Fi. Again, like the above offer, this is without the wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$318 on Amazon (save AU$81) This offer has been around on Amazon since the official Apple Store came online on the site. We're unsure whether the price will drop further, but a 20% discount isn't something to scoff at. So if you don't want to wait – there has been a lot of chatter about stocks and availability for a lot of items – then grab these right now.

Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$299 at Dick Smith (save AU$100) If you'd like to save a few more bucks on the AirPods Pro, then you might want to consider shopping at either Dick Smith or Kogan as both have the noise-cancelling 'buds listed at just AU$299 a set. Which means, if you're willing to wait, we could see a further price drop when Black Friday finally hits.

Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished) Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished) | AU$229 on MyDeal While we don't usually list refurbished items on our deals round-ups, the price on this is rather tempting. If you're comfortable with the idea of a refurbished set of AirPods Pro, then online retailer MyDeal can save you a mighty packet, and get you a warranty too.

Apple AirPods Max deals

Apple AirPods Max (Pink) Apple AirPods Max (Pink) | AU$899 AU$699 on Amazon (save AU$200) If you're an Apple fan and have been waiting to get your paws on the AirPods Max, then you could save AU$200 on the very premium cans. However, only the pink colour option has this discount, the others will set you back anywhere between AU$719 and AU$739, depending on the colour.

Apple AirPods Max (Blue) Apple AirPods Max (Blue) | AU$899 AU$663.95 at BuyMobile (save AU$235.05) If you're comfortable purchasing an imported model, then you could save quite the packet on these expensive cans. BuyMobile lists this as an "international model", but it is the best price we can find right now on one of the most expensive mainstream headphones we've tested.

Black Friday AirPods deals: FAQ

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When will Black Friday AirPods deals start in 2021? While Black Friday takes place on November 26 this year, we should start to see early deals launching this month. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, retailers released offers earlier than ever, which means we saw record-low Black Friday AirPods deals during the week leading up to Black Friday proper. While we can't predict what will happen during this year's sale event, retailers typically offer the best deals between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday AirPods deals? This guide will bring you all the best Black Friday AirPods deals, giving you the lowest prices from all the top retailers. Based on previous years, we have an idea of which retailers will offer the best Black Friday AirPods deals.



While the Apple Store in Australia doesn't offer direct Black Friday deals, third-party sites like Amazon and eBay typically have the best discounts with record-low prices on Apple's lineup of earbuds.



If you're looking for today's best AirPods deals, we've listed the top retailers below so you can compare prices in the run-up to Black Friday.



• Amazon

• eBay Australia

• MyDeal

• Kogan and Dick Smith

• JB Hi-Fi

• The Good Guys

• Catch Australia

How can I get the best Black Friday AirPods deals? You won't find discounts on AirPods from Apple directly. This means you'll have to rely on third-party retailers to find the best Black Friday AirPods deals. Luckily for you, retailers such as Amazon typically offer record-low prices during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday event. Last year we saw record-low prices on the 2019 AirPods and the best-selling AirPods Pro on both eBay and Amazon, but you had to act fast, and they're typically available to Plus and Prime members respectively. Both AirPods models sold out within minutes of the deals going live, so be prepared to snag the earliest Black Friday AirPods deal you see.

Which AirPods are best for me? There are four different AirPods models to choose from this Black Friday: the Apple AirPods (2019) with a regular charging case or a wireless charging case, the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max and the newly released AirPods 3. The 2019 AirPods are an upgrade to the original true wireless earbuds, coming with an H1 chip that allows for faster pairing times, more reliable wireless connectivity, and hands-free access to the Siri voice assistant. You can either get these earbuds with a regular charging case or for a little more money, a wireless charging case that you can simply place on a Qi-certified charging mat to boost the battery. Be sure to double-check which version you're getting when you spot a great Black Friday deal – as a general rule, the wireless charging case tends to be more expensive. The popular AirPods Pro were released in October of 2019 and come with active noise cancellation to block external sound, a new spatial audio feature that brings Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and a slicker design than the regular 2019 AirPods. The AirPods Max were released in December of last year and are the most expensive AirPods on the market. The headphones feature an over-ear design, and like the AirPods Pro, come with active noise cancellation, powerful H1 chips, and an enhanced audio experience. The AirPods Max also feature a unique design with a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame with memory foam earcups for ultimate comfort. While the AirPods 3 aren't a massive upgrade over the 2nd-gen 'buds, there are some significant improvements that make them worth every penny. Sure, there's still no active noise cancellation, but Apple has included spatial audio support and better connectivity features. An improved design also definitely adds to the temptation.