These AMD Ryzen processors have had Amazon Prime Day price cuts

If you're looking to build an AMD Ryzen-based PC, then Amazon Prime Day 2019 has some decent savings on AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 procesors.

These aren't AMD's latest Ryzen 3000 processors, but the two processors that have had price cuts in the UK — the AMD Ryzen 5 1500X and Ryzen 7 1700X — are still decent processors, especially now at these ultra-low prices. The US has some discounts on 2000-series processors as well.

The AMD Ryzen 7 1700X is an octa-core processor with a clockspeed of 3.8GHz. It's an ideal chip for budget gaming PC builds, or for computers that need to multitask.

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 5 1500X is a quad-core workhorse that's now less than £100. This is a great processor for day-to-day tasks, and its new price means it's now cheaper than ever to build (or upgrade) your PC.

(Image credit: AMD) AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 8-core 3.8Ghz processor £170.98 £149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to give your PC a cheap upgrade, then this capable little CPU from AMD is ideal. It features eight cores and 16 threads, and runs at 3.8GHz. It doesn't require much power — just 95 watts — which makes it ideal for compact gaming PCs.View Deal

AMD Ryzen deals in the US for Amazon Prime Day

(Image credit: AMD) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X $329 $199 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X might be a bit old now that Ryzen 3rd Gen is here, but this 8-core, 16-thread processor can still get the job done. And, with this Prime Day deal, you can save a whopping 39% on one of the best processors.View Deal

(Image credit: AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 2600 $199 $119 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 may be replaced by newer 3000-series CPUs, but that just means it can be found a lot cheaper. $119 isn't bad for a 6-core, 12-thread processor with overclocking potential. Not bad at all.

