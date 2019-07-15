On Amazon Prime Day, you can save over $300 on the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy today. It's thin, light and packed with a ton of powerful hardware. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can get a high-end version on the cheap.

Right now, the Dell XPS 15 with an Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti will run you $1,349 during Amazon Prime Day. That's a savings of $316 on one of the best laptops on the market.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

This laptop is so great because it's essentially a workstation packed in the body of an Ultrabook. Think about it, who wouldn't want a laptop that can handle anything you can throw at it, including video editing and light gaming, that you can sling in your backpack and carry around town without throwing your back out?

That's the experience the Dell XPS 15 promises, and in our experience it delivers on all fronts. And, if you can get this laptop during Amazon Prime Day for this low price, it makes the value proposition skyrocket – especially if you have heavy computing workloads to get through while on the move.

Even if the Dell XPS 15 isn't on the top of your laptop wish list, there are plenty of Amazon Prime laptop deals, so stay tuned.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 15 $1,660 $1,349 at Amazon

The Dell XPS 15 is straight up one of the best laptops on the market today. This model, packed with a lovely 4K display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, will power through anything you throw at it. And, you can save $316 on Prime Day.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites to round up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one easy-to-navigate page to help you find the offers that matter to you.