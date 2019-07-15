Get 30% off the Garmin Forerunner 235 for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Garmin Forerunner 235 for Amazon Prime Day, cutting 30% off in the US, and 25% in the UK.

This isn't Garmin's newest model, but it's still one of the best running watches around if you're looking for something unfussy and lightweight, and Gamin hasn't yet released anything similar to replace it.

It tracks heart rate through your wrist, and provides insights by taking measurements throughout the day – not just while you're working out – and it can pair with a chest strap for improved accuracy. In our hands-on review, the GPS was quick to get a fix, and gave accurate results.

The Garmin Forerunner 325 was already excellent value, and with these Prime Day price cuts, it's even easier to recommend.

(Image credit: Amazon) Garmin Forerunner 235: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Looking for a watch that will simply just track your running and cycling, along with heart rate without a strap? The Forerunner 235 is your friend, and is now hitting rock bottom prices thanks to the 245 hitting the market.

(Image credit: Amazon) Garmin Forerunner 235: £172.95 £129.99 at Amazon

Designed to help runners perform at their best, the Forerunner 235 stands out thanks to its sharp looks, bright, crisp screen, and resting heart rate insights to help you plan your training. Amazon has knocked £42.96 off the regular price for Prime Day.

Looking for something different? Amazon has knocked up to 50% off the price of a whole range of Garmin watches and GPS devices.