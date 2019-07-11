$199 Apple Watch 3 deal at Walmart price matches Amazon Prime Day

If you’re scouring the web for an inexpensive smartwatch that’s still high quality, Walmart has several Apple Watch 3 deals for you in a clear bid to compete with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2019 . You can also shop other discounts with our roundup of the best Walmart deals that are happening now.

Right up front: none of these deals are for the latest and greatest Apple Watch 4, so you’ll miss out on a couple features (like the ECG reader). In exchange, expect to pay half the new watch's price tag for a slightly-older but still formidable set of smartwatches.

Keep in mind that these deals are also low-cost because they're packing the basic Sport Band rubberized wristband. If you want something fancier, these are still good deals - just pick up the nicer bands after checkout or elsewhere.

The first two Apple Watch 3 deals are for the standard Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS, which do everything from track steps to monitor heartbeats to forwarding calls and messages when synced up with your nearby phone. Just pick whether you’d like the 38mm or larger 42mm watch body size.

The next two deals are for the GPS + Cellular versions, which unsurprisingly connect to LTE cell networks through carriers. In other words, you'll be able to leave your phone behind when you go out with the smartwatch on and still be able to make calls or use data.