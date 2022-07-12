Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals 2022: all of today's best discounts

The best Amazon Prime Day deals can be found on the company’s own branded gear, and that includes its Fire TV Sticks and Cube streamers. Once again, Amazon has dropped epic deals on its streaming hardware, with the full stick family selling now for under $50, and in some instances well under that amount.

While the Fire TV Cube is the most full-featured streamer in the Fire TV family, its Fire TV 4K and Fire TV Max offer most of the same features, but in a more compact form factor and at a lower price. You can check out the deals on Amazon’s full range of Fire TV streamers below, including its basic HD models, which are essentially selling for a song on Prime Day.

Why would you choose a Fire TV streamer over a Roku or Apple TV box? Tight integration with the company’s suite of services, including Prime Video mainly, plus Alexa voice control, which is provided in a hands-free version (no remote needed) on the flagship Cube.

Beyond that, the Fire TV family is a highly affordable streaming option. That's more true now than ever given these deals, some of which are the best we’ve seen so far in 2022.

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals: US

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick : $39.99 (opens in new tab) $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 60% - At just $16.99, Amazon’s regular Fire TV stick is being let go at a 58% discount, a new record low price for the company’s step-up streamer. As we noted in our review (opens in new tab), the regular Fire TV Stick improves on the Lite version of the same by adding Dolby Atmos audio and a more capable remote control. Given the current low prices for all Amazon’s streamers, we’d probably opt for this step-up version.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 (opens in new tab) $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - Twenty bucks off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max – no way! When we reviewed the company’s top streaming stick, we found its powerful processor, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Alexa voice control to all be nice adds over the regular Fire TV Stick 4K. Once again, we haven’t seen a price this low for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max since Black Friday 2021, so act quick and scoop it up.



Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: £54.99 (opens in new tab) £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - Twenty bucks off Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max – no way! When we reviewed the company's top streaming stick, we found its powerful processor, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Alexa voice control to all be nice adds over the regular Fire TV Stick 4K.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 (opens in new tab) £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - This 50% off deal on Amazon’s Fire TV Cube – the company’s top streamer – was among its pre-Prime Day deals, but is still going strong. In our review (opens in new tab) of the Cube, we appreciated the hands-free Alexa voice control – no remote needed – option if offered. £54.99 is the cheapest the Fire TV Cube has ever been let go for, so now is the time to grab one.



More Fire TV Stick and Cube deals in your region

