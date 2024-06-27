Is Proton VPN legit?

Proton has carved out a reputation over the years as a company that takes privacy seriously. Offering a suite of privacy-first products such as Proton VPN and Proton Mail, it’s a favorite of activists, journalists, and political dissidents of all stripes.

However, despite the fact we regularly rank it as one of the best VPNs on the market, it’s never been as big a name as competitors like ExpressVPN or NordVPN. Part of this is down to the way Proton VPN markets itself; the company never seems to have the same sponsorship clout as its competitors. There's also concern about how Proton, Proton VPN's parent company, has complied with Swiss law enforcement in the past and handed over user details to the authorities.

I'll take a look at Proton VPN, dig into the service, warts and all, and talk about whether it's worth your hard-earned cash.

About Proton VPN

Unlike many other free VPNs that have a decidedly cavalier attitude towards security and privacy, Proton VPN's paid and free versions are services that don’t just pay lip service to online safety. It offers dedicated tools and powerful features that show it can walk the walk as well as talk the talk.

Proton VPN Free is a great tool for folks looking for additional online security who don’t want to shell out for a premium service or tie themselves into a subscription. While it does offer unlimited bandwidth, and no monthly data limits at all, it still has limitations. The biggest is that you can only install it on a single device (while the paid plan supports ten). You also can’t choose a specific server location to connect to. Instead, you’ll be assigned to a random server, which isn't ideal if you’re interested in accessing specific geo-restricted content.

Want to learn more? Check out our guide to how VPNs work for a jargon-free guide to these handy bits of security tech.

Stumping up for the paid plan gives you a whole raft of additional features – like the Secure Core technology. This is similar to the double VPN service offered by NordVPN and Express. Secure Core routes VPN traffic through a secure server, then onto a server in the user's location of choice, and this double encryption makes users less vulnerable to cyberattacks and IP address tracking. Secure Core servers are also deliberately based in privacy-friendly nations to further maximize privacy benefits for Proton's users.

Proton VPN has its own obfuscation service which it has called Stealth protocol, the purpose of which is not just to protect you online, but to conceal the fact that you're using a VPN at all, which is critically important for getting around country-level bans and censorship. Some other VPNs just tweak OpenVPN and call it a stealth protocol while Proton VPN did the hard work and created its own from scratch.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, and unlike most of its competitors, Proton VPN is fully Open Source, which means anyone can check its code for vulnerabilities or audit it themselves. The company also manages its own servers, which gives it full control over both the service and the infrastructure behind it, further boosting the product's security.

Proton VPN logging policy

Proton VPN is based in Switzerland, a privacy-friendly location with strong security laws. It's also outside of US and EU jurisdiction and not part of the infamous 14 Eyes Alliance.

Proton VPN’s logging policy states:

"Proton VPN does not keep logs of your online activity. We do not store, collect, or track any information about your connection logs, IP addresses, session lengths, or location."

We've also verified that Proton VPN engages in the bare minimum of session logging. The only data it holds is the timestamp of your last login attempt, which gets overwritten when you log in again.

Fighting for privacy

In addition to creating a secure and reliable VPN, Proton VPN has proven that it's on the front lines in the fight against digital censorship and ever-increasing levels of intrusion into our lives by private companies and government agencies alike by developing the following tools:

Direct access to the Deutsche Welle news outlet, a critical source of independent news for people all around the world. The site is blocked in many countries, which led to Proton VPN teaming up with the outlet to roll out dedicated servers that can be used to check out stories and video content, regardless of whether you're a free or paid user.

The Proton VPN Observatory tracks surges in the numbers of people signing up for VPNs which could indicate a new instance of censorship happening somewhere around the world.

Perfect Forward Secrecy, which adds an extra layer of security to VPN sessions.

Proton VPN controversies

There are, however, a few blemishes on an otherwise sterling track record. While none of these directly impact Proton VPN, its parent company has assisted the Swiss authorities on a number of occasions by providing data to law enforcement. In 2024 a backup email provided by Proton Mail resulted in the arrest of a protestor in Spain. Unsurprisingly, this has prompted other protestors and activists to wonder if their data is truly safe when they use Proton's products.

Proton's cooperation with the authorities isn't a recent change in policy, either. Back in 2021, ProtonMail handed over a user's IP address to the Swiss authorities which led to the arrest of a French climate activist. In 2022 there was a similar incident where Proton again handed over a user's IP address to French authorities at the request of Swiss authorities.

Concerning its cooperation with law enforcement, Proton states:

"Using Proton services for activities that break Swiss law is against Proton’s terms and conditions. Under Swiss law, we're required to cooperate with law enforcement agencies on criminal investigations within the framework of Swiss laws and privacy regulations."

The most important thing to note is that none of these situations involved Proton VPN. Its claim to never log any user data has been tested and confirmed not only by our TechRadar team, but through an audit undertaken by independent security experts at Securitum. If you're concerned about your online privacy, and want a VPN that takes those concerns seriously, Proton VPN is still a great choice.